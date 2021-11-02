CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba's crypto artists put new spin on the genre

By Mario Fuentes
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

HAVANA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Artists in Cuba have announced a new spin on the fast-expanding world of crypto art for online collectors, with plans to sell 1,492 digital portraits of Cubans through non-fungible tokens (NFT) to kick off the "CryptoCuban Social Club."

NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. Their roaring popularity has baffled many but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating.

The artists in September began photographing Cubans in creative poses and dress, with a goal of 1,492 unique portraits in all, a nod to the year - 1492 - when Christopher Columbus first arrived on the island.

Buyers of the digital portraits can interact with the "CryptoCubans" after the launch in December, via online platforms and eventually, live concerts and parties in Cuba. That will create a unique "community that will connect our music and culture with the rest of the World," the artists said.

The portraits and people combine the warmth of Cuban society with a digital world that project co-founder Gabriel Guerra said can come across as cold and distant.

"The stories that people have told us literally encompass Cuban society, our daily life, our pain, our dreams," Guerra said in an interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txBfp_0ckP493j00
Cuban photographer Gabriel Guerra (R) works in his studio in Havana, Cuba, October 29, 2021. Picture taken on October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuba, a Communist-run country known for its antiquated cities and cars and spotty internet service, has become a growing hotspot for crypto art.

Photographers and artists like Guerra use digital crypto platforms to access markets and audiences that previously would have required artists to leave the country, or a buyer to hop on a flight to the island.

"This can bring Cuban artists, not only the freedom to create, but the freedom to connect with collectors all over the world," Guerra said.

After the project's official launch in December, 20% of the proceeds, in cryptocurrency ether , will be given to the portrait subjects, allowing 1,492 Cubans access to the "cryptoworld," according to the project's website.

The CryptoCuban Social Club promises that buyers of its NFTs will own much more than a simple .jpg, or digital image, gaining access instead to a community and a "live-changing project."

Cuba said in August it would authorize the use of cryptocurrency, one of several Latin American countries to recently show interest in regulating digital currencies.

cryptoslate.com

Inside the crypto metaverse with revolutionary NFT artist pplpleasr

Few have made a bigger splash in the non-fungible token space than digital artist and ‘meme generator’ Emily Yang, or otherwise known by the alter ego “pplpleasr.”. Yang is a multidisciplinary artist based in New York City. Her work as a digital artist includes visual effects credits in feature films (Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman, Star Trek Beyond), commercials, and Blizzard game cinematics. Her style is influenced by animated films, the underground music scene, video games, and traditional Chinese and Japanese art.
DESIGN
MotorBiscuit

How an Infiniti Q60 Became Cuba’s First New U.S. Car in 58 Years

Imagine living in a country where legal restrictions have prevented most of its citizens from purchasing a new vehicle of any kind. We’re talking Classic Car Sunday seven days a week and auto restoration as a necessity, not a hobby. Now imagine that, after nearly 60 years of this, the first new car that goes on sale is the Infiniti Q60.
CARS
eturbonews.com

New Cuba Travel: No Quarantine, No Tests

Cuba pushed on reopening to tourism and restoring incoming activity pending the official reopening of the borders on November 15. The Cuban government lifted the quarantine obligation for international travelers beginning November 7. This was confirmed by Tourism Minister Juan Carlos García today during a press conference in Havana on...
TRAVEL
Reuters

