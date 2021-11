Later this week will see the official release of fan-favorite director Edgar Wright's latest movie, the much delayed by COVID-19, Last Night in Soho. Ahead of its worldwide debut, none other than horror maestro Stephen King has sounded off on the film, as he is want to do, and has dished some high praise on Wright's new project. In a tweet about the film, King wrote: "I got an advance look at LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, and plan to see it again when it opens on Friday. I hardly ever re-watch--there's so many good things out there--but this one is special. Time travel with a twist."

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO