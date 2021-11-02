How to get Arcane Twitch drops

Everybody loves some good, wholesome entertainment that highlights the best in people. After all, life is a pretty difficult venture, and anything that makes it easier is always welcome to help quell the pressures and stress that comes with having to go through it each day. Such occurrences occasionally happen on Twitch, a streaming platform that is home to some of the most popular figureheads in the gaming community. One such instance happened on an October 23rd broadcast on Twitch where streamer 'Sweatcicle' — a Twitch partner known previously for beating a near-impossible challenge in "Destiny 2" put forth by a community manager — ordered a pizza from Domino's, promising that any donations he received in the subsequent two minutes would be used as a tip for the delivery driver. Donations began pouring in, racking up a sizable amount in a short amount of time.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO