Prosecutors said they cannot seek no bond against a woman who allegedly abandoned her dead son and three other children in an apartment, but the court is giving them plenty to of leverage to keep her behind bars during the case. The judge raised bond against Gloria Williams, 35, to $1 million for a count of aggravated assault., according to KTRK. All told, she remains held at more than $1.5 million.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO