CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hill District gang leader gets 12 years for killings, drug-dealing in Wopo-led '11 Hunnit' RICO case

By Torsten Ove
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the leaders of a violent Hill District gang also led in part by murdered rapper Jimmy Wopo was sentenced Tuesday to a dozen years in federal prison on a racketeering conviction. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed that term on Sydney Pack, 23. The sentence was agreed...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
Shore News Network

“11 Hunnit” Gang Member Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison

PITTSBURGH, PA – A former resident of the Hill District neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, has been sentenced in federal court to 12 years (144 months) of incarceration followed by five years of federal supervised release on his conviction for violating the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act (commonly known as “RICO”), Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Street Gang#Shooting#Gang Leader#Pack
Register Citizen

Gang member sentenced to 4 years in prison for distributing drugs in Hartford

HARTFORD — A man was sentenced to four years in prison after he and others sold fentanyl and other drugs in the Hartford area, federal prosecutors said Friday. After his prison sentence, Luis Colon, 50, who is also known as “Shoes” or “Zapato,” will also serve five years of supervised release, according to the office of Leonard Boyle, the Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
HARTFORD, CT
WECT

Whiteville man gets 17-year federal sentence in drug, gun case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina. On Thursday, Samuel Arnett Jr., 43, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after previously pleading guilty...
WHITEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pitt guard Ithiel Horton charged with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting police officer

Ithiel Horton, 21, a starting guard on the Pitt men’s basketball team, was arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting a Pittsburgh police officer on the South Side. Horton has been charged with aggravated assault — a second-degree felony — resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to court documents. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

14-year-old boy injured in Middle Hill District shooting

PITTSBURGH — A 14-year-old boy was injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Middle Hill District neighborhood Sunday. Zone 2 police officers responded to the 2000 block of Webster Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a juvenile gunshot victim. A 14-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville man gets 15 years for killing son

DANVILLE, Va. — A 22-year old Danville man will serve 15 years for the death of his infant son last year. Kanyon Wade Guthrie pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of his 8-month old son, Kai. He was sentenced Monday morning, Oct. 25, in Danville City Circuit Court.
DANVILLE, VA
fox10phoenix.com

Prosecutors probe whether 'love triangle' led to killing of 19-year-old in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Three people were arrested in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were found on the Central Coast, police confirmed to KTVU. Jessica Quintanilla, 21, of Pittsburg, has been charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, is charged with accessory to murder in the death of Leilani Beauchamp of Carmel. He is also charged with violating his parole for a felony conviction for attempted murder. The two appeared in a Solano County courtroom on Tuesday.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CrimeOnline

BODY BAGS: The Chris Watts Murders

On Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko. Chris Watts’ wife and daughters were missing for three days before their bodies were found on the dad’s former jobsite at Anadarko. Shanann Watts was buried in a shallow grave. The girls were stuff through hatches into oil tanks. During the days before the bodies were discovered, Watts played the grieving dad, giving interviews, begging for information on his missing family. What no one knows is Chris Watts is having an affair, and no longer wants to be part of a family unit. Murder was his way out. Ultimately, he tells police where he deposited their bodies. Today on Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy