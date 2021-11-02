It's Election Day in several key states

Polls are struggling to capture an accurate picture of the American voter. Why? Here's everything you need to know:. Yes. In three of the last four national election cycles — 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 — polls significantly overestimated the performance of Democratic candidates. The polls' poor performance exposed the reality that polling companies face far more challenges today in getting a representative cross-section of people to respond. In an age of ubiquitous cellphones and caller ID, the Pew Research Center estimates that only 6 percent of the people polling firms call respond, down from nearly 50 percent in the 1970s and '80s. With many Americans abandoning landline phones, pollsters have been forced to call cellphones, but federal law forbids them from making automated calls to these phones, making polling more expensive. People who still do respond to polls are generally older, whiter, more educated, and more likely to be female than the voting public. Pollsters try to correct for that skew, but the industry nonetheless faced a major reckoning after the 2016 presidential election.

