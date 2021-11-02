CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

It's Election Day in several key states

CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegardless of whether it will be Democrat Hala Ayala or Republican Winsome Sears, they'll draw from their personal experiences as the next administration tackles challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, crime, education and racial justice, even if they don't agree on the political remedies. She will also face the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 518

Jeanette Soffner
6d ago

They mention that the state went from slave trading to a blue state? Democrats for you. It's the Democrats who have been for slave trading and the Republicans who fought for civil rights.

Reply(59)
95
George Taylor
5d ago

Remember, under the Brandon administration your vote will not count, they have already decided the outcome and it will be more socialist and racist control

Reply(29)
59
Paul
5d ago

Democratic policies DON'T WORK!!! Most illegal immigrants crossing our open border and flown by our Democratic party to towns near you ILLEGALLY! HIGH GAS PRICES ALLOWING babies to be killed in LATE TERM ABORTION. Your dumbass party wants to pay nearly a half million dollars to each ILLEGAL IMMAGRANT THAT SAYS THEY WERE SEPARATED FROM A CHILD?????

Reply(19)
42
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Winsome Sears
The Independent

Virginia governor-elect’s underage son tried to vote on Election Day, officials say

The 17-year-old son of Virginia’s governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote “on two occasions” during Tuesday’s elections despite being ineligible because of his age, election officials announced.Mr Youngkin defeated Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial election on 2 November.His teenage son reportedly walked into a polling place inside the Great Falls Library and presented his driver’s licence to a poll worker when asked for proof of his identity, according to Fairfax County election officials. The voting age is 18 years old, when one must also be registered to vote in order to cast a ballot.“The young man...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Nypd#Police Brutality#Democrat#Republican#Confederate#Confederacy#General Assembly#House#Cnn
The Associated Press

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor’s races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats were already steeled for tough races, but the upset loss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Week

The trouble with polling

Polls are struggling to capture an accurate picture of the American voter. Why? Here's everything you need to know:. Yes. In three of the last four national election cycles — 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 — polls significantly overestimated the performance of Democratic candidates. The polls' poor performance exposed the reality that polling companies face far more challenges today in getting a representative cross-section of people to respond. In an age of ubiquitous cellphones and caller ID, the Pew Research Center estimates that only 6 percent of the people polling firms call respond, down from nearly 50 percent in the 1970s and '80s. With many Americans abandoning landline phones, pollsters have been forced to call cellphones, but federal law forbids them from making automated calls to these phones, making polling more expensive. People who still do respond to polls are generally older, whiter, more educated, and more likely to be female than the voting public. Pollsters try to correct for that skew, but the industry nonetheless faced a major reckoning after the 2016 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy