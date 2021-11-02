5 Best Ways To Give And Receive Positive Criticism

It’s not impossible to achieve an hourglass figure if you know what to do. Here are some tips on how to achieve a healthy frame without any serious risks. Many women are uncomfortable with their natural looks. It’s important that every woman feels confident in their skin, as no body type is better than the rest. Everyone has their natural frame, but confidence and body image are hard to overcome. Through exercise, diet, and gym accessories, you can work towards building the body you want. For example, here are some of the best ways to get an hourglass figure without using dangerous drugs or surgeries. You should love the way you look, but if you want to narrow your waist and build your hip and bust ratio, these are the healthiest ways to do it.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO