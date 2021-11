Amazon lifted the mask mandate for fully vaccinated warehouse employees on Tuesday. Those vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear a face covering while at work unless mandated by federal, state or local law, according to CNN. The company said in the statement that it will continue to evaluate COVID safety measures and make changes both with public health authorities and its own medical experts to “prioritize the health and safety of employees.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO