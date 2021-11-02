CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitat for Humanity Builds Affordable & Sustainable

NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored Content by Habitat for Humanity International. If the pandemic has taught us anything it’s that our homes are our sanctuary. We need to be able to rely on them to keep us safe no matter...

www.nbc4i.com

Gadsden Times

City of Gadsden gives Habitat for Humanity a share of ARP funds

Affordable housing is one of the many ways American Rescue Plan funds can be used, and to that end, the City of Gadsden approved giving $250,000 in ARP money to Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity, for projects in the city. Habitat Executive Director Suzanne Scharfenberg said the nonprofit is grateful to...
GADSDEN, AL
siouxlandnews.com

Wells Fargo donates $15,000 to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country. “Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Ashe County's Newspaper

Habitat for Humanity sets off on new house for family

JEFFERSON — On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Ashe County Habitat for Humanity traveled up West Hickory Hill to continue working on a house for the Mullis family. The house is set to be two stories with three bedrooms. It will contain insulated concrete walls and solar powered electricity, which makes the building three times more sustainable and efficient than a standard house.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
Business Insider

Drew and Jonathan Scott lead volunteers back to the Habitat for Humanity build site, call for support for healthy and affordable housing

"Time and time again, we have seen the incredible impact of having a place to call your own," said Drew Scott. "We are thrilled to return to a Habitat build site to help make that dream a reality for more families. Home has become the first line of defense against the pandemic, so it's more important than ever to make sure more families have access to safe and healthy housing."
ADVOCACY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kelly Evans: Can the World Afford Populism?

We've talked before about whether policymakers have overstimulated U.S. demand relative to our capacity to supply. What if it's happening at a global scale?. Goldman's Jeff Currie recently spoke about the reasons why commodity prices have spiked even higher this year than expected on the rebound in demand. One of the biggest factors, he said, is that populist "redistribution" policies have been "much more broad-based and global" than they expected. Latin America has moved to the left this year, Germany appears to be drifting that way post-Merkel, China has its "Common Prosperity" drive, the U.K. has its "Levelling Up" initiative.
ECONOMY
mocomotive.com

Community helps Habitat for Humanity Build the Walls in Market Street

On Tuesday, October 5, the community contributed to the success of affordable and safe housing by participating in a Wall Building event at Market Street in The Woodlands with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County. The organization hosted the event in honor of World Habitat Day, a day that the United Nations General Assembly took an important step in promoting the idea that everyone deserves a decent place to live.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WHIZ

Coconis Floor Covering Donates Remaining Products to Habitat for Humanity Restore

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Coconis Floor Covering store is going out of business, however, they will be donating the remaining merchandise to a good cause. The store will be closing today due to the Owner, Paul Coconis Jr, retiring. He stated that they will be donating over $20,000 worth of product to Habitat for Humanity Restore and explains why he chose to donate to this business.
ZANESVILLE, OH
thesunpapers.com

Habitat for Humanity and Angels Community Outreach help GloCo veteran

Gloucester County Habitat for Humanity and Angels Community Outreach will be building an ADA compliant ramp and providing much needed home repairs to Mr. Leo J. Harris, a veteran who served in World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War. Historically, Gloucester County Habitat focuses on their Homeownership Program that...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
hometownstations.com

Realtors hold bowling fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity

A group of west central Ohio realtors held a fundraiser on Wednesday in order to help Habitat for Humanity. The West Central Association of Realtors held the event at Westgate Entertainment Center. Groups of four competed against each other in bowling, with all proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity. All...
CHARITIES
pnwag.net

Building a Coalition of Sustainable Production

It was an effort launched last September at the United Nations Food Systems Summit. “The sustainable productivity growth in food security and resource conservation coalition; the SPG Coalition,” Deputy Agriculture Secretary Jewel Bronaugh noted during a recent World Food Price virtual briefing. “The goal of this coalition is to accelerate...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Least Densely Populated Country In The World

Population density varies substantially from city to city, state to state, and country to country. The U.S. is a good example. Alaska is the least densely populated state with one person per square mile. It is also the largest geographically as it covers over 570,000 square miles. It ranks second in the total population at […]
AGRICULTURE
winonaradio.com

Habitat for Humanity Welcomes New ReStore Driver

Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is pleased to announce a new addition to their staff. The Habitat team welcomes Shawn Nicol as their ReStore truck driver and ambassador!. Born overseas and raised primarily in Japan, Shawn was able to see much of the world before graduating high school and...
WINONA COUNTY, MN

