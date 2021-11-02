CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zero Landfill Soccer Stadium

Cover picture for the articleEven the most avid recycler realizes that some trash has to go to the...

Philadelphia’s Subaru Park Achieves Zero Landfill Status

Subaru Park in Philadelphia is now the first Major League Soccer stadium to have reached Zero Landfill status. It has placed more than 100 containers around the park where visitors can separate their waste. Zero Landfill means that absolutely nothing from Subaru Park goes into a landfill, meaning there’s no waste of any kind. The stadium says it will divert more than 350,000 lbs. of trash each year.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Stadium planned for Kansas City’s women’s pro soccer team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owners of Kansas City’s professional women’s soccer team plan to build a $70 million stadium for the team. Owners of Kansas City NWSL announced Tuesday the 11,000-seat stadium is expected to open in 2024 at a site along the Missouri River near the downtown. The stadium will be the first built in the U.S. specifically for a professional women’s soccer team. Kansas City NWSL officials say the stadium will be privately financed, with the ownership group signing a 50-year lease. The team’s owners have previously announced plans for a $15 million training facility in suburban Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KC women's soccer getting $70 million stadium on the riverfront

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Owners of Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League team announced Tuesday morning that they're planning to build a $70 million stadium on the riverfront. The planned 11,000-seat stadium would open in 2024 on the east end of Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City. The team will...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Memorial Stadium improvements excite soccer community

Over $900,000 in improvements to Asheville’s Memorial Stadium are now underway. And while the recreational facility is host to a wide variety of sporting events, area soccer players are particularly excited about the prospect of a nicer field and more functional amenities. AstroTurf Corp., based in Dalton, Ga., began work...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Inside the firm that designed KC's new stadium

Excitement continues to build surrounding this week's announcement that Kansas City will be home to the first stadium designed for a National Women's Soccer League team. We spoke with the leaders of the architecture firm slated to build the stadium... and of course they're local.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mexico v. Ecuador brings soccer back to Bank of America Stadium tonight

The Mexican national team kicks off against Ecuador at Bank of America Stadium at 9pm tonight. Why it matters: Not only is it a match between two international teams with loyal followings, it’s a dress rehearsal, of sorts, for Charlotte FC. It’s the first soccer match at full-capacity at Bank of America Stadium since Charlotte was […] The post Mexico v. Ecuador brings soccer back to Bank of America Stadium tonight appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Riverhounds Season Ends With Cancelation Of Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Match Due To COVID-19 Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds season has come to an early end due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among the team. The USL Championship announced Saturday that the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal match between the Riverhounds and Birmingham Legion FC has been canceled. The league says the cancelation is due to the number of COVID-19 cases among the Riverhounds team.  Birmingham Legion FC will advance to the semifinals as a result. “I’m gutted right now for Bob Lilley, his staff and our players to have the season end like this after all their hard work,” Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger said in a statement. “I’m also disappointed for our fans, who have been behind us all season. I hate to see our season end this way, but we’re going to come back even stronger next season.” The Riverhounds say they will soon begin preparing for the 2022 season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Football referees speaking out

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH)--A crew of referees who were trapped inside a locker room after a Grove City football game, are still seeking answers over who was responsible. https://nbc4i.co/3mPjdGv.
GROVE CITY, OH
New soccer stadium shows sport’s growth in Galion

GALION — Galion City Schools held a celebration to officially dedicate its new soccer stadium on Oct. 5. Galion soccer alumni, former Galion soccer coaches, current and past district administrators, and community leaders joined together with representatives from the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting at midfield during halftime of the Lady Tigers’ home contest against Mansfield Senior.
GALION, OH
