New Zero Landfill Soccer Stadium

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds season has come to an early end due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among the team. The USL Championship announced Saturday that the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal match between the Riverhounds and Birmingham Legion FC has been canceled. The league says the cancelation is due to the number of COVID-19 cases among the Riverhounds team. Birmingham Legion FC will advance to the semifinals as a result. “I’m gutted right now for Bob Lilley, his staff and our players to have the season end like this after all their hard work,” Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger said in a statement. “I’m also disappointed for our fans, who have been behind us all season. I hate to see our season end this way, but we’re going to come back even stronger next season.” The Riverhounds say they will soon begin preparing for the 2022 season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO