Three men arrested in Johnson County, Kentucky drug bust

By Jessica Patterson
 5 days ago

SITKA, KY (WOWK) – Three men are facing drug charges after a two-year investigation into a suspected drug dealing operation of methamphetamine in Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant on Friday, Oct. 29, at the home of Edgar “Eddie” Castle, 53, in Sitka, Kentucky, after authorities were able to “make numerous controlled drug buys” at the home during the investigation.

During the search, authorities say they found a quantity of suspected meth and several thousand dollars they believe are proceeds of the alleged illegal drug sales. They say firearms and other drug paraphernalia were also found in the home.

Castle was arrested on state charges of Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree, 1st Offense, over two grams, a Class C felony; three counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, over two grams, a Class B felony; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Two other people were also arrested during the search, according to deputies.

Daniel Clark, 45, of Wittensville, was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possession; and Persistent Felony Offender 1; and was also served with a parole warrant.

Ricky Castle, 52, of Sitka, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and the case is expected to be presented to a federal grand jury.

WOWK 13 News

