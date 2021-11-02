CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Five’ Tops Cable News In Total Viewers In October

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IkKW_0ckP0EFH00

Fox News The Five topped total viewers in October as the network continued to dominate the ratings over CNN and MSNBC.

The Five averaged 3.11 million viewers, displacing Tucker Carlson Tonight from the No. 1 spot. Carlson’s show drew 3.08 million, followed by Hannity with 2.75 million, Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.30 million and The Ingraham Angle at 2.19 million.

Tucker Carlson Tonight still topped in the adults 25-54 demo, averaging 483,000, followed by The Five with 435,000, Hannity with 420,000, The Ingraham Angle with 359,000 and Special Report with Bret Baier at 345,000.

The numbers are from Nielsen and were released by Fox News.

All of the cable networks saw steep declines in viewership versus 2020, when the coverage was focused on the final weeks of the presidential race.

In primetime, Fox News was on top with an average of 2.3 million total viewers, a drop of 53% from October 2020. MSNBC averaged 1.2 million, off by 56%, and CNN posted 661,000, down by 73%.

In the adults 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 344,000, a drop of 65%, while MSNBC averaged 140,000, falling by 71%, and CNN was at 136,000, down by 81%.

In total day, Fox News averaged 1.4 million total viewers, down by 38%, followed by MSNBC with 680,000, down 54%, and CNN with 487,000, falling by 65%.

In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 224,000, off by 48%, followed by CNN with 101,000, falling by 72%, and MSNBC with 78,000, down 68%.

Comments / 122

Love muffin
5d ago

I watch Fox because they talk about actual news. How long can CNN and MSNBC keep beating Jan 6 to death? Ever watch Nicole Wallace? She's absolutely consumed with blind hatred. Or Joy Reid? My God that woman is a mess. Fox is biased but way, way better than left wing media.

Reply(24)
68
rob roberts
5d ago

Again??? That's incredible...Thought Don Lemon had the most viewers..Maybe the stretch marks around his mouth are keeping viewers away....FJB

Reply
42
Drinksalotobeer
5d ago

The ratings tell me that people are getting tired of hearing b.s. and starting to form their own ideas about what's going on.

Reply
27
Related
Deadline

Liz Cheney, Geraldo Rivera Slam Fox News Host Tucker Carlson’s Trailer For January 6 Documentary

UPDATED, with additional comment: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called out Fox News for plans to air a documentary on the January 6 insurrection, as she said that the network was giving its top rated host “a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence” on that date. Carlson introduced the trailer on Wednesday, with plans to debut the three-part series on the Fox Nation streaming service starting on Sunday. In the trailer, there is a suggestion that the January 6 attack on the Capitol was a “false flag” operation. In the trailer, one of the talking heads is heard...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Broadcast Networks To Cover Colin Powell Funeral Live On Friday

The memorial service for retired Army general, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell is set for Friday in Washington D.C., with the broadcast news networks and their digital and affiliate outlets planning live coverage that will impact regular daytime programming. Coverage at National Cathedral will begin just before noon ET/9 a.m. PT. C-Span and the cable news networks will join ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS in providing live reports from the ceremony, which will include tributes from Richard Armitage, Madeleine Albright and Powell’s son Michael. You can watch a livestream here: Powell died October...
MILITARY
Deadline

Astroworld Festival Victim Can’t Be ID’d By Authorities, Ask Public’s Help

A large man believed to be in his 20s who died at the scene of the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Friday can’t be identified by authorities. The man, who weighed 498 pounds, was brought to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said. The unknown concertgoer was described as being in his early 20s, 6-foot-2, about 498 pounds, and having short black or dark brown wavy hair. He had a slight mustache with a noticeable goatee, officials said. A cause of death has not been released. At the time of his death, he was wearing size-11 white Nike sneakers. Authorities said about 25 people were taken to hospitals. Of those, 13 were still hospitalized on Saturday, officials said.
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

How Rachel Maddow, Robin Roberts and Other TV Anchors Are Pivoting to Compete in the Streaming Wars

The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of streaming video has created new opportunities for journalists and the venues they fill with content. With that in mind, Endeavor’s WME talent agency, one of the industry’s largest, is giving new thought to how to serve a wide array of clients that include ABC News’ Robin Roberts, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Tucker Carlson
mediaite.com

Morning Joe Blasts Fox News Viewers Who Sent Anti-Vax Hate Mail: ‘At Least Neil Cavuto Can Laugh About It’

The MSNBC set of Morning Joe expressed sincere empathy for Neil Cavuto after the Fox News anchor shared hate mail he received from viewers upset that he encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. So while there was clearly goodwill for their fellow television personality, the goodwill came with a healthy dose of disgust for some vocal Fox News viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Cnn#Tucker Carlson Tonight#Fox News#Special Report
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
seattlepi.com

Fox News Surprise: 'The Five' Usurps Tucker Carlson as Most-Watched Show

The round-table show “The Five” has proven to be one of Fox News Channel’s most durable properties. And yet, after a decade on air, the late-afternoon program can still surprise even the most veteran executive at the Fox Corp. cable-news outlet. “The Five,” which these days relies largely on a...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Oct. ’21 Ratings: MSNBC Touts Primetime Win Over CNN; Remains Top 5 Network in Total Viewers, But Struggles on Weekends

MSNBC remains a top five basic cable network in terms of total audience. The network averaged the fourth-largest primetime audience in October, behind ESPN, Fox News and a MLB Playoffs-boosted TBS. MSNBC finished No. 3 during primetime across all of cable television in average total viewers, ahead of No. 7 CNN and behind Fox News and ESPN. MSNBC’s third-place finish in total day ends a six-month streak finishing among the top two on basic cable in the daypart.
MLB
mediaite.com

Good News and Bad News for CNN. Could We REALLY See the End of the Pandemic? | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021. MEDIA WINNER: CNN’s Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski. The CNN KFile team dropped their latest investigative report shortly before midnight Thursday, this time focusing on Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Lake, a longtime Phoenix-area news anchor, has secured the coveted endorsement...
WORLD
mediaite.com

Fox News Host Destroys Tucker Carlson’s Replacement Theory

Tucker Carlson once again made the case last night that the Democratic Party is “replacing” Americans with undocumented immigrants, a group the Fox News host describes as “more obedient” Democratic voters. Carlson has been promoting the idea on his Fox News show for months, despite a public backlash against a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy