‘The Five’ Tops Cable News In Total Viewers In October

Fox News ’ The Five topped total viewers in October as the network continued to dominate the ratings over CNN and MSNBC.

The Five averaged 3.11 million viewers, displacing Tucker Carlson Tonight from the No. 1 spot. Carlson’s show drew 3.08 million, followed by Hannity with 2.75 million, Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.30 million and The Ingraham Angle at 2.19 million.

Tucker Carlson Tonight still topped in the adults 25-54 demo, averaging 483,000, followed by The Five with 435,000, Hannity with 420,000, The Ingraham Angle with 359,000 and Special Report with Bret Baier at 345,000.

The numbers are from Nielsen and were released by Fox News.

All of the cable networks saw steep declines in viewership versus 2020, when the coverage was focused on the final weeks of the presidential race.

In primetime, Fox News was on top with an average of 2.3 million total viewers, a drop of 53% from October 2020. MSNBC averaged 1.2 million, off by 56%, and CNN posted 661,000, down by 73%.

In the adults 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 344,000, a drop of 65%, while MSNBC averaged 140,000, falling by 71%, and CNN was at 136,000, down by 81%.

In total day, Fox News averaged 1.4 million total viewers, down by 38%, followed by MSNBC with 680,000, down 54%, and CNN with 487,000, falling by 65%.

In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 224,000, off by 48%, followed by CNN with 101,000, falling by 72%, and MSNBC with 78,000, down 68%.