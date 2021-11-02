CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey Is in Full-Blown Christmas Spirit as She Teases Holiday Special: 'The Magic Continues'

By Daniela Avila
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Tis the season for Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas content. On Tuesday, Apple TV+ announced Carey's return for another holiday special titled Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, set for release in December. The singer, 52, shared a teaser photo on Instagram with a clapperboard labeled "More Magic: MC x K...

