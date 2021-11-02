Mariah Carey Is in Full-Blown Christmas Spirit as She Teases Holiday Special: 'The Magic Continues'

Halloween has been over for several hours, which means it's already time for the holiday season! Actually, sorry, that is so rude of me: It is Mariah Carey SZN. Well, almost. In a video she posted on social media Monday, November 1, the pop star said goodbye to Halloween and hello to her time to rule us all: Christmas. In the video, the Queen of December performs the ritual of smashing a pumpkin to make way for the new holiday. (Question: Did she call The Smashing Pumpkins for approval?) The video opens with a shot of three jack-o-lanterns carved to say, “IT'S NOT TIME.” Carey, dressed in red glitter from head to toe, goes outside and destroys the middle pumpkin—the one that says “not”—with a massive candy cane while giggling. The bells at the beginning of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” start playing. Then, there are shots of Mariah Carey holding Christmas things like ornaments in a red glittery Santa outfit, because why not.

