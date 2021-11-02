Alligator walks off with golfer's ball at Mississippi course

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A golfer on a Mississippi course faced an unusual hazard when an alligator grabbed his ball in its jaws and carried it off to a nearby pond.

Victoria Williams said her husband, Keith Williams, was playing in a tournament at Windance Golf Course in Gulfport when his ball ended up near a pond on the 12th hole.

The golfers captured video when an alligator strolled up to the ball, grabbed it in its jaws and carried the ball off into the pond.

The U.S. Golf Association's rules state such an incident should result in a free drop.

"Rule 16 covers when and how the player may take free relief by playing a ball from a different place, such as when there is interference by an abnormal course condition or a dangerous animal condition," the rules state.