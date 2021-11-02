CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Alligator walks off with golfer's ball at Mississippi course

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRIqv_0ckOzvgd00

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A golfer on a Mississippi course faced an unusual hazard when an alligator grabbed his ball in its jaws and carried it off to a nearby pond.

Victoria Williams said her husband, Keith Williams, was playing in a tournament at Windance Golf Course in Gulfport when his ball ended up near a pond on the 12th hole.

The golfers captured video when an alligator strolled up to the ball, grabbed it in its jaws and carried the ball off into the pond.

The U.S. Golf Association's rules state such an incident should result in a free drop.

"Rule 16 covers when and how the player may take free relief by playing a ball from a different place, such as when there is interference by an abnormal course condition or a dangerous animal condition," the rules state.

Comments / 12

Related
UPI News

Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic in a laugher

DEL MAR, Calif., Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Knicks Go won Saturday's $6 million Grade Longines Breeders' Cup Classic in a laugher, leading all the way to a 2 3/4-length win and a certain U.S. Horse of the Year title. The 5-year-old son of Paynter showed a trio of 3-year-old rivals...
SPORTS
UPI News

European red deer on the loose in Georgia

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Georgia said an animal repeatedly captured on wildlife cameras was initially thought to be an elk, but now has been identified as a European red deer. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said officials started receiving wildlife camera photos of the animal in...
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
210K+
Followers
43K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy