CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Building Scalable Security with Cisco Secure Firewall Cloud Native Version 1.1

By Anubhav Swami
cisco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, companies invest in making their security controls scalable and dynamic to meet the ever-increasing demand for their network(s). In many cases, the response is a massive shift to Kubernetes® (K8s®) orchestrated infrastructure that provides a cloud-native, scalable, and resilient infrastructure. This is where Cisco Secure Firewall Cloud Native comes in,...

blogs.cisco.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Building cyber security on a national level

Cyber criminals operating in our increasingly digitized world have an abundance of online opportunities to exploit unsuspecting victims and make a profit, cause destabilization or both. Threats are so rife that MI5 head, Ken McCallum, recently cautioned the public to be vigilant of cyber-attacks, misinformation, espionage and political interference, like they would with terrorism risks, as part of an annual threat update.
PUBLIC SAFETY
techxplore.com

Distributed protocol underpinning cloud computing automatically determined safe and secure

In an important step toward ensuring the protocols that dictate how our networked services operate are safe, secure and running as expected, University of Michigan researchers have automated a technique called formal verification. Their system proves, without any human effort, that one of the most foundational distributed computing protocols—known as...
COMPUTERS
github.blog

GitHub Actions: Secure cloud deployments with OpenID Connect

GitHub Actions now supports OpenID Connect (OIDC) for secure deployments to cloud, which uses short-lived tokens that are automatically rotated for each deployment. Seamless authentication between Cloud Providers and GitHub without the need for storing any long-lived cloud secrets in GitHub. Cloud Admins can rely on the security mechanisms of...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

IRONSCALES Secures Spot as Integrated Cloud Email Security Vendor in Prestigious Gartner Market Guide

IRONSCALES is listed among the most innovative and forward-looking industry players in Gartner’s Market Guide. This year’s Gartner Market Guide for Email Security includes IRONSCALES, the fastest growing email security provider in the world. Gartner selected its list of vendors based on innovative security capabilities, forward-looking product strategies and Gartner’s clients’ interest in the respective vendors.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Infrastructure#Security Controls#Infrastructure Security#Scalable#Kubernetes#Fqdn#Ip#Dns
siliconangle.com

Public cloud security startup Sonrai Security raises $50M in new funding

Public cloud security startup Sonrai Security Inc. said today it has closed on a new $50 million funding round, bringing its total amount raised to $88 million. The Series C round was led by the venture arm of cybersecurity platform provider Istari Global Ltd. and also saw participation from existing investors Menlo Ventures, Polaris Partners, TenEleven Ventures and New Brunswick Innovation Fund.
BUSINESS
cisco.com

Finding Cisco DevNet Elite Secure Code Warriors

In my earlier blog post, ”So, You Can Code… But Can You Write Secure Code?“, we talked about how our partner Secure Code Warrior (SCW) would be an integral part of Cisco DevNet Create yet again, for the second time in a row. In the blog post you can read more about how it went, the winners, and of course what happens next!
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Piiano raises $9M to secure and control PII with data privacy engineering for the cloud

Piiano announced that it has raised a $9M seed round. The round was led by cybersecurity-focused VC YL Ventures with the participation of Jibe Ventures and founders of cybersecurity companies such as Snyk, Armis, Wiz and Aqua. Founded by security experts Gil Dabah and Ariel Shiftan—whose cybersecurity firm, NorthBit, was...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Many businesses are still failing to secure their cloud data

Despite the unabated onslaught of cyber-attacks on cloud computing providers, a vast majority of businesses still fail to encrypt their sensitive data housed in public clouds. The 2021 Thales Global Cloud Security Study based on a survey of over 2,600 executives from 16 countries reveals that while 40% of organizations have experienced a cloud-based data breach in the past 12 months, 83% still keep at least half of the sensitive data unencrypted.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Software
techwire.net

City-County Seeks Information on Cloud Security

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A powerhouse consolidated local government is calling for information from IT vendors on information security. In a Request for Information released Monday, the consolidated...
TECHNOLOGY
Beta News

New solution improves visibility and security in the cloud

Enterprises are increasingly turning to the cloud to boost their digital transformation efforts. But they need to address the security needs of this environment to avoid problems caused by breaches, misconfigurations and more. Zero trust specialist Illumio is launching a new CloudSecure solution to offer organizations agentless visibility and enable...
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Benefitting from Renewal: What’s new in Cisco DNA Software Subscriptions for Access

Over the past year, Cisco has continued to deliver on its promise of innovation in our Cisco DNA software subscription suites. As networking demands increase and trends in technology change, Cisco delivers additional innovations via software subscriptions to keep your devices on the cutting-edge of technology. We can deliver the latest features and capabilities to you through our software subscriptions to increase the longevity of your hardware at no additional cost to you. As you continue to renew your Cisco DNA software, we will continue to deliver innovation.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

The TOTAL Security Strategy: How To Build Trust With Banking Cloud

Dr. Ravi Gedela, Chief Executive Officer, Banking Labs Inc., an AI-powered financial intelligence company. Gartner forecasts end-user spending on public cloud services to reach $396 billion in 2021 and grow 21.7% to reach $482 billion in 2022. Additionally, by 2026, Gartner predicts public cloud spending will exceed 45% of all enterprise IT spending, up from less than 17% in 2021. The report focuses on building trusted cloud capabilities as a competitive advantage.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

InQuest Releases Data Demonstrating the Security Gap in the Major Cloud Email Providers

InQuest, a leading provider of email security and emerging threat prevention services and solutions, announced today the general availability of the ongoing test data leveraged by InQuest Labs to assess and evaluate the security efficacy of the leading cloud-based email providers, Google Workspace (GSuite) and Microsoft Office 365 (O365). Marketing...
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Securing the CI/CD pipeline requires a platform approach, says cloud security expert

Companies are rushing to modernize their infrastructure and applications to keep up with the competition. Speed is essential. But when companies create a cloud model without strategic planning and push their developers to deliver faster and faster, security lapses are bound to occur. “To deliver fast while maintaining a secure...
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

How Baseline Security Practices Could Have Prevented Recent Cloud Attacks

The Russian-based agency behind last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattack has targeted hundreds more companies and organizations in its latest wave of attacks on U.S.-based computer systems, Microsoft said in a blog post. According to Microsoft, the recent attacks were carried out by the Russian nation-state actor Nobelium. This is the...
TECHNOLOGY
securitymagazine.com

Securing 5G cloud infrastructures

The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have published the first of a four-part series, Security Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures. This guidance has been created by the Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council (CIPAC) Cross-Sector Enduring Security Framework Working Group — a public-private working...
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Cisco at Microsoft Ignite 2021

I’m excited to announce that Cisco is a Premium Plus sponsor at this year’s Microsoft Ignite, a virtual event that opens on Tuesday, November 2 – 4. Cisco and Microsoft have partnered for well over a decade to help customers achieve their business objectives. At the heart of many business conversations today is the need for business agility, application performance at the edge, and secure connectivity across a hybrid cloud infrastructure. Cisco solutions are at the heart of these discussions, working with our mutual customers to find answers to their most pressing challenges.
BUSINESS
biztechmagazine.com

Q&A: As Businesses Accelerate Cloud Migrations, What Is the State of Security?

Keara Dowd is a web editor for BizTech, joining the magazine after honing her journalism skills in local news. When not working, you can usually find her cheering on D.C.'s sports team, training for half marathons, or checking out the newest restaurants. Businesses have embraced cloud computing in a big...
TECHNOLOGY
dvrplayground.com

Cloud Network Security Software Market Size 2021 | Opportunities, Demand and Forecast To 2028 | IBM, Cisco Security, Microsoft, CA Technologies

The global research report on the Cloud Network Security Software market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. In addition, research report offers the historic data for year 2018 and 2019 and also provides the forecast data from year 2020 to 2028 which is based on revenue (USD Million). The report consists present as well as future data for the period from 2021 to 2028, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise. The study analyzed the market in terms of revenue (Million USD). The research report covers the detailed analysis of primary and secondary data. It also analyzes various industrial dynamics which include: drivers, restraints, current trends and opportunities impacting on market. Further, report offering the market share, leading segments, geographical analysis, major key players along with major collaborations, merger & acquisitions with their trending innovation and business policies.
MARKETS
cisco.com

Industrial cybersecurity: know the biases that can derail collaboration between OT and IT

In a successful marriage, each partner understands what the other needs—and what they can’t tolerate. Industrial cybersecurity requires the same sort of partnership, in this case between the operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) teams. IT contributes the cybersecurity tools and skills. OT brings an understanding of each asset, its impact on the business, and when it can be taken down without affecting safety or production. Neither team can succeed alone.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy