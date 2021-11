The S&P 500 Index (SPX) gained over 20% year-to-date through October for just the ninth time since 1950. Historically, this has not indicated an overbought market in the least bit. The last two months of the year have performed wonderfully after these occurrences. Per the table below, November has been up eight of eight times, averaging a gain of 3.65%. The S&P 500 has averaged a gain of over 6% for the rest of the year when it’s up 20% or more through October. This week, I’ll compare this year’s price action to past years. Maybe it can give us insight into what to expect as 2021 comes to a close.

