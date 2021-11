It’s the day before the FOMC is expected to announce that they will begin tapering their quantitative easing program. As discussed in detail in our FOMC Preview, the Fed is currently purchasing $80 billion in Treasuries per month and $40 billion in MBS per month. One suggested pace of the tapering is for $10 billion a month in Treasuries and $5 billion a month in MBS. This would be consistent with Powell’s previous comments that tapering would be finished by mid-2022. The S&P 500 made is at all-time highs near 4635, just above the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the move from the highs of September 3rd to the lows of October 1st. But will it continue after the FOMC announcement?

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO