CONNECTICUT, USA — Children ages 5 to 11 years old are able to now get the Pfizer COVID-19 shot, and places around Connecticut will be holding vaccination clinics for them. Clearance for emergency use of the vaccine came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this week, and Gov. Ned Lamont announced that night that Connecticut was ready to vaccinate some of its youngest population.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO