CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins fall yet again in USA TODAY's Week 9 power rankings

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okhKc_0ckOxtzb00

The Miami Dolphins have continued their slip to the bottom of the league with a 1-7 record following yet another loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, according to USA TODAY writer Nate Davis’ weekly power rankings.

Brian Flores’ team has fallen to 30th of the 32 teams in this week’s rankings after being 29th last week. Their position is understandable with only the 1-7 Texans and 0-8 Lions behind them.

The Dolphins have been a laughing stock for most of the season, but they did put up a fight against the Bills this past week that showed maybe a glimmer of promise before giving up 23 points in the second half.

Here’s what Davis wrote about Miami:

“They’ve got the worst defense in the league and have run the ball fewer than anyone else. So why do we keep asking Brian Flores about QB Tua Tagovailoa? Maybe it’s time to broker a trade for Khalil Mack … or at least Larry Csonka.”

With the Texans on the schedule for Week 9, the Dolphins at least have an opponent they have a chance of contending with. If they lose this game, especially if Davis Mills starts, this will be their worst loss of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Buffalo Bills
theScore

NFL Power Rankings - Week 8: Every team's scariest stat

The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. With Halloween right around the corner, we're uncovering a scary stat for each team that will leave fans trembling in fear. 1. Arizona Cardinals (7-0) There's not much to be spooked about when it comes to the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Power rankings: Bills as high as No. 2 after Dolphins win

Following a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins at home, here’s how the Buffalo Bills sit in various national power rankings polls heading into Week 9:. 6. Bills (7): QB Josh Allen has 26 TD runs, 57 TD passes and zero interception in the red zone during his four-year career. Think he might add to those figures in Jacksonville on Sunday?
NFL
FanSided

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Packers rise, Browns fall

In our latest NFL power rankings, the Green Bay Packers move up after knocking off the Arizona Cardinals, while the Cleveland Browns sink. We might be looking at 0-17. Nice fight at the end, but what a mess. 30. Jacksonville Jaguars. 1-6 LW: 30. The Jaguars had two weeks to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy