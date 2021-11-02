Cinematographer Emiliano Villanueva on How 'A Cop Movie' Blends Documentary With Fiction

Out of the many striking shots captured in the docu-fiction hybrid A Cop Movie, one conveys the essence of director Alonso Ruizpalacios’ examination of Mexico’s police force unlike any other. After tying her wrist to a long, flimsy piece of rope, police academy trainee Teresa prepares to jump off of a 30-foot diving platform and into a swimming pool. It is the last challenge she must overcome in order to graduate—that of “decisiveness”—but poses an enormous threat to her life as she cannot swim, her likely fate of drowning callously counteracted by keeping her wrist tethered to land. Despite her visible fear, she takes a deep, ragged inhale and gracefully steps off the ledge. She falls in slow, straight motion toward the water—her feet pointed and arms straight at her side as she inches toward impact. Her elegance evokes the famed silhouettes of Alcapulco’s cliff divers, who fling themselves off of 135-foot peaks and into the shallows of rocky inlets below. Truthfully, there appear to be certain similarities between the two professions: Both are jobs that have an overwhelming generational pull (all cliff divers are descendents of former ones, many Mexican cops follow in the footsteps of a close relative in the force) and, most importantly, both are entrenched in the act of performance. The cliff divers have been commercialized and can only be seen (mostly by tourists) during regular performances at La Quebrada hotel, while the police in Mexico poorly perform the public role of selfless civil servant.

