Over the past week or so, the big talk among Honda fans has been about the recently revealed Civic Si. It's a fantastic little car that enthusiasts will fall in love with once again, and in some ways, it's even better than more so-called premium alternatives like the Volkswagen Jetta GLI. But while everyone has been talking about the Si and thinking about the upcoming Type R version, Honda has been working on yet another variant, namely the Civic Hybrid.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO