Public Health

Mark Lanegan recounts “terrifying” bout with COVID-19 in upcoming '﻿Devil in a Coma'﻿ memoir

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreaming Trees frontman and frequent Queens of the Stone Age collaborator Mark Lanegan will recount his “terrifying” bout with COVID-19 in an upcoming memoir, Devil in a Coma. According to the publisher’s description of the book,...

97.9 WGRD

COVID-19 Left Mark Lanegan Deaf + in a Coma With ‘Little Hope of Survival’

Mark Lanegan, the former Screaming Trees singer and an ex-member of Queens of the Stone Age, reveals his experience contracting COVID-19 in an upcoming memoir. Last year, the rocker was hospitalized after getting the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic. He slipped in and out of a coma and was given "little hope of survival," according to a synopsis for the book, Devil in a Coma, which arrives next month.
gladstonedispatch.com

Mark Lanegan details near-death battle with COVID-19 in new tome

Mark Lanegan is set to release a new memoir about his close call with COVID-19 and "cheating death" his whole life. The Grunge legend contracted the respiratory virus in March and was “slipping in and out of a coma" and went "completely deaf" after being rushed to Kerry Hospital in County Kerry, Ireland, with "little hope of survival".
mxdwn.com

Mark Lanegan Set To Release New Book Devil in A Coma Detailing About His Fight With COVID-19 That Had Him “Oscillating Between Life and Death”

In March of this year, rock artist Mark Lanegan was infected with COVID-19. The former Screaming Trees frontman had just relocated to Ireland, and faced serious symptoms due to the virus. Now, the musician is detailing his experience with the disease in an upcoming book, Devil in a Coma. According to Consequence, Lanegan went “completely deaf” and was “slipping in and out of a coma.”
