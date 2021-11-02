CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Saturday Night Live' Cast in High Demand for Commercials After Years of Making Fake Ads

By Brian Steinberg
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the most-watched sketches featuring cast members of “Saturday Night Live” aren’t taking place on NBC’s venerable late-night show. Several of “SNL’s” popular players have in recent months started showing their stuff on a decidedly different stage. Kenan Thompson, who has been with “SNL” since 2003, recently began holding amusing...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Floor8

Watch Emily Ratajkowski make unexpected appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside host Jason Sudeikis,

Emily Ratajkowski, 30, the international supermodel made an unexpected appearance last night (October 22) on Saturday Night Live, hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, 46. This weekends episode of SNL marked Jason Sudeikis first time back to the comedy sketch show since he left the main cast back in 2013 and during his time as host, pal Emily Ratajkowski made a surprise appearance during the star-packed comedy show.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Asked Kim Kardashian to ‘Hang Out’ While Rehearsing for ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘He Was a True Professional’

Total pro! Pete Davidson waited to ask Kim Kardashian to “hang out” until after they were finished filming her October episode of Saturday Night Live. “He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Ed Sheeran says he's cleared to perform on Saturday Night Live after quarantining for COVID-19

Ed Sheeran has officially been cleared to perform as the musical guest for this weekend's Saturday Night Live after the singer had tested positive for COVID-19 in October. "Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine," Sheeran wrote to his fans on Instagram Tuesday. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x."
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Seth Meyers Is NOT Happy After Colin Jost Broke His Saturday Night Live Record

Last week, Colin Jost achieved a new Saturday Night Live record. After 155 episodes, Jost is now the long-serving anchor of the weekly comedy sketch show's Weekend Update segment, surpassing the previous record set by Seth Meyers. It's unclear whether Jost's hosting streak has anything to do with Myer's deal with the devil, seemingly involving his marriage to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson. Meyers currently hosts Late Night With Seth Meyers and took a moment during his show's "Corrections" segment earlier this week to address Jost breaking his previous SNL Weekend Update record. What started off being congratulatory quickly turned a little (jokingly) bitter.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Dana Carvey
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Variety

Taylor Swift Locks Down Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers Appearances for ‘Red’ Release Night

Taylor Swift will be doing a lot of late-night promotion for next week’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, and so far she’s keeping it all in the NBC family. Social media posts Thursday from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers or their shows revealed that Swift will be appearing back-to-back with both hosts on the night of Nov. 11, right around the hour “Red” is being digitally launched. The sequential appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will precede by two nights Swift’s already announced appearance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 13. Twin appearances on both of NBC’s late-night...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Jason Sudeikis Reprises as Joe Biden in Cold Open

Jason Sudeikis returned to Saturday Night Live last night, this time in the role of host, but he brought his impression of President Joe Biden with him. Saturday Night Live has gone through a few different performers as Biden in the past few years, from Jim Carrey to Woody Harrelson. However, Sudeikis had the longest tenure, playing the character on Saturday Night Live while Biden was vice president. James Austin Johnson is the current Biden, and, in this opening Saturday Night Live sketch, he gets a visit from a "ghost of Biden past" in the form of Sudeikis' Vice President Biden. Alex Moffat also shows up for a minute to acknowledge his brief tenure playing Biden. You can watch the sketch below.
TV & VIDEOS
thesagonline.com

Saturday Night Live, Sunday Night or Later: Episode 4

“It’s really special to be back in the studio, I mean this place is historic, ok? Just look around… Think about all the brilliance that’s happened here. All your favorite sketches, Wild Crazy Guys, Gilly, Cowbell, Wayne’s World, all happened in here where you are.”. –Jason Sudeikis, 10/23/21. This episode...
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Jason Sudeikis’ Hosting Debut

In a season of so-far first-time hosting stints, this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” continued that trend with “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis taking up the mantle. Of course, Sudeikis worked on “SNL” for 10 years — hired as a writer in 2003, before transitioning to cast member in 2005 — and has since made guest appearances on the show. But this episode would mark the first time Sudeikis would be the star of “SNL,” at least for a week.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Influencer Marketing#Marketing Campaign#Global Marketing#Nbc#Autotrader#Pepsico#Coca Cola#Smartwater#Mondelez International#American Express#The Marketing Arm#Omnicom Group
The Independent

Succession star Kieran Culkin to host Saturday Night Live for the first time

Kieran Culkin will host Saturday Night Live for the first time.The Succession star will take on hosting duties on 6 November, with Ed Sheeran performing as the evening’s musical guest.The announcement was made during the SNL broadcast on 23 October. That episode was hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, with Brandi Carlile as the musical guest.Culkin currently stars as Roman Roy in the HBO hit series Succession. He has reprised the role in the show’s first season, which recently started airing.His performance on the show has earned him two Golden Globe nominations in the Best Supporting Actor –...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live: Jason Sudeikis introduces Mellen, the male Ellen

During tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live we expected some big sketches, but what we didn’t expect was Mellen. Basically, this entire sketch was about an obnoxious version of Ellen featuring Jason Sudeikis as the male version of him. It was bold, it was ridiculous, and clearly, the writers did a lot of research on the sort of content that a male version of Ellen would have.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Saturday Night Live: Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nicholas Braun make surprise appearances

Saturday Night Live welcomed three surprise guests on 23 October.Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nicholas Braun all made unexpected appearances during a sketch hosted by Kenan Thompson.Jason Sudeikis, the episode’s host, also participated, alongside comedian and former SNL cast member Fred Armisen.Isaac is currently starring in Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, and was also recently seen in the TV series Scenes from a Marriage with Jessica Chastain.Ratajkowski is preparing to release her first book of essays, titled My Body, on 9 November. Publishing house Henry Holt has deemed it a “deeply...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Parodies Origin of National Treasure Map on Declaration of Independence

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live explored the origin of the Declaration of Independence's secrets, as seen in the National Treasure film series. The Nicolas Cage-led film franchise follows a group of historians piecing together clues left by America's founding fathers on artifacts from the United States' history. The new sketch, led by host Jason Sudeikis, imagines what conversation led to such a convoluted premise. Sudeikis plays Thomas Jefferson, putting ink to paper on the declaration, joined by Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Andrew Dismukes, and James Austin Johnson as fellow founders helping him along. On suggests that treasure map and, when another pushes back, they get a surprise visit from the future. You can watch the sketch below.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Lorne Michaels Says Will Ferrell Is Among 'Saturday Night Live's Best Cast Members

Lorne Michaels is a name synonymous with one thing: Saturday Night Live. The long-running sketch show, which just launched its 47th season, has seen its fair share of talent on the stage over at Studio 8-H. Names like Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Bill Hader, Gilad Ratner, Jane Curtain and so so many more. Each one of the performers has been hand-picked by Michaels, but in the last 47 years, does Michaels have a favorite performer? The answer is yes he does...Will Ferrell.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

SNL stars, known for appearing in fake ads, are in hot demand to star in real commercials

"Several of SNL’s popular players have in recent months started showing their stuff on a decidedly different stage," says Variety's Brian Steinberg. "Kenan Thompson, who has been with SNL since 2003, recently began holding amusing conversations with talking kitchen appliances as he shops for a car in a commercial from Autotrader. Aidy Bryant has been spotted dancing in ads for Old Navy. Kate McKinnon hasn’t been on SNL so far this season due to outside projects, but she has been trying to make people smile in spots for Verizon and PepsiCo’s Tostitos. Pete Davidson gets his tattoos removed in recent ads for Coca-Cola’s smartwater. And Chloe Fineman, a relative newcomer to the SNL ranks, has struck an alliance with J. Crew’s Madewell. SNL cast have appeared in commercials in the recent past. McKinnon has done ads for Ford and Cecily Strong has held forth for Mondelez International’s Triscuits. Leslie Jones once did an ad for Allstate and Michael Che appeared with Tina Fey in a commercial for American Express. Last year, however, Saturday Night Live was the most-watched traditional TV series among viewers between 18 and 49, the demographic most coveted by advertisers in entertainment programming. The cast of SNL, once billed as 'The Not Ready For Prime Time Players,' is more than adequately prepared as far as Madison Avenue is concerned."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL: Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this week?

Saturday Night Live is returning on 7 November with a new episode and another first-time host.Succession star Kieran Culkin, who portrays Roman Roy on the HBO show, will take on hosting duties.Ed Sheeran will be featured as the evening’s musical guest.The announcement was made on 23 October, during the SNL episode hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.While Culkin has never hosted SNL before, Saturday’s episode won’t mark his first time on the sketch show’s stage.Back in 1991, he appeared as a guest star in a skit when his brother Macaulay Culkin hosted the show at the age of...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Taylor Swift, Saweetie Are Coming to 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live revealed its full November lineup, which will feature Taylor Swift returning to the show and Saweetie making her SNL debut. The sketch show’s November run will kick off this Saturday, Nov. 6, with Succession star Kieran Culkin hosting and Ed Sheeran making his third appearance as musical guest. Sheeran’s availability had briefly been put in doubt after he tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of October; but on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the singer-songwriter — who just released a new album, = (Equals) — announced he’d recovered and got the “all clear” on leaving quarantine.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie To Make Her "Saturday Night Live" Debut This Month

No matter what your opinion is on Saweetie, you can't deny that she's a hustler. She's ascended to the heights of pop culture without releasing a full-length EP. The Bay Area rapper has still landed deals with everyone from Crocs to McDonald's, simply off of the strength of her brand.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, November 6?

Saturday Night Live hasn’t been seen since October 23. Should fans expect a new episode tonight or will the hiatus continue?. SNL last left us with a quality episode hosted by Jason Sudeikis. The Ted Lasso star and former SNL cast member met fans’ expectations in his first turn as host, making the subsequent break a little more bearable.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy