Single moms are a special dating category on their own since they’ve already been through the dating phase, tried the family thing, had kids, and now are starting over again, trying to find a suitable mate while taking care of their children. That’s why it’s harder for them to date, especially if they have a passion (in this case, Android games like Virtual Single Mom Simulator). But this doesn’t mean that they can’t find love, have fun, play games and take care of their kids. Single moms are superheroes, and they can do it all.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO