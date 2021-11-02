Another Adidas Yeezy Boot Is Reportedly Debuting This Month

The “Animal Instinct” pack is nothing new for Jordan Brand — especially the Air Jordan 3. But come this November, the theme will be newly applied to the Air Jordan 11. Prepared in women’s, PS, and TD sizes, the colorway lenses the classic silhouette through eccentric luxury. Across the mudguard, a cheetah print stands in for the patent leather, dressing its black spots atop a tan fur backdrop. Above, the top line displays far more moderation, opting instead to dress its suedes, mesh, and lace unit in a full black arrangement. Below, the tooling is far brighter by comparison, its midsole clad in white while its bottom prefers a slightly see-through finish.
