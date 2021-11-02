CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Adidas Yeezy Boot Is Reportedly Debuting This Month

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas and Kanye West are making sure fans are well-suited to handle the imminent winter weather as yet another Yeezy boot is reportedly debuting this month. Per Sneaker Bar Detroit, the...

solecollector.com

