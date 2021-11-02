CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Station Eleven' teaser shows pandemic and aftermath

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAOcU_0ckOvwQW00

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the teaser trailer for its series Station Eleven on Tuesday. The limited series premieres Dec. 16 on the streaming service.

Station Eleven depicts a global pandemic. HBO Max cast the series prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Actors like Mackenzie Davis were waiting during the summer of 2020 for production to begin.

The teaser shows a man (Himesh Patel) stocking up in the supermarket with a little girl (Matilda Lawler). The teaser continues to show the devastation of the pandemic in abandoned streets and snow and ice encroaching on indoor spaces.

Station Eleven takes place in multiple timelines, depicting the immediate aftermath of the pandemic and the distant future. Mackenzie Davis, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty also star. Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler recur.

Based on the book by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven was adapted for television by showrunner Patrick Somerville. Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, Helen Shaver and Lucy Tcherniak direct. Murai, Podeswa and Somerville are also executive producers.

Digital Trends

HBO Max’s Station Eleven trailer hits home with post-pandemic hope

The COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting everyone’s lives at the moment. That may be why the first look at HBO Max‘s miniseries Station Eleven is so affecting. This adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s postapocalyptic novel shows us a world where humanity has been devastated by a flu pandemic. At times, it looks all too familiar to events that we’ve lived through, except to an even greater extent.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

We finally have a release date (and new teaser) for Hiro Murai’s Station Eleven

In case you’ve been jonesing for a hopeful pandemic prestige series (apropos of absolutely nothing…), EW just dropped first looks, an appropriately moody teaser, and a long-awaited release date for the adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 bestseller, Station Eleven. The ten-episode limited series, led by Made for Love show-runner Patrick Sommerville and directed by Atlanta’s Hiro Murai, will premiere on HBO Max December 16.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Righteous Gemstones to (Finally!) Return in January — Watch New Teaser

Your prayers for a Righteous Gemstones return date have been answered: The HBO comedy will be back for Season 2 on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 10/9c. The sophomore run kicks off with two episodes, followed by one new installment on subsequent Sundays at 10 pm. The Righteous Gemstones will have been off the air for more than two years by the time it returns, having concluded Season 1 on Oct. 13, 2019. Season 2 once again spans nine episodes. In case you need a refresher after that extra-long hiatus, The Righteous Gemstones respectively stars John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam Devine and Edi...
TV SERIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: ADAPTED SCREENPLAY and ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (October)

Netflix could dominate the Adapted Screenplay race in a substantial way this year with Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and Rebecca Hall’s Passing – all screenplays they adapted in films they directed. It would be a powerful and historical precedent for the Oscars as the category has never seen more than two women credited as writers among the five nominated films in a single year. The Lost Daughter and Passing led the Gotham Awards nominations last week (The Power of the Dog was ineligible) including nods for screenplay. But it’s not just Netflix that has strong women contenders here: Searchlight Pictures has Nightmare Alley co-written by Kim Morgan and Siân Heder adapted and directed CODA. We could have a season where all five nominees have a female writer behind them.
MOVIES
