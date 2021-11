If nothing else, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron deserves credit for sticking by his plan. “We were not going to let this crowd intimidate us,” he said after LSU’s 20-14 loss to Alabama. “No way that was going to happen. We were coming into this house to win the game, and so was I. So, I was having fun with it. It’s part of college football.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO