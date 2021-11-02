CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Food Bank’s Virtual Turkey Drive is Underway

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier launched its 12th Annual Virtual Turkey Drive this week. From now through November 25th, your donation of any amount at the Food Bank’s website will help put a full turkey dinner on the tables of Southern Tier residents that face an empty table as...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
shenandoahtx.us

Stock the Sleigh Food Drive benefitting McCo Food Bank

The Montgomery County Food Bank is holding its annual food drive to stock the food bank. The City of Shenandoah is proud to be a drop-off site for the drive, closing at 5 pm on December 3 for delivery on Dec. 4. Many Montgomery County residents' access to healthy food...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

Giant donates 1K turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank

SPRING TWP., Pa. — At a time when food banks are still working to meet an increased demand for help amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, donations of any size can go a long way. On Wednesday, representatives of The Giant Company showed up at the Helping Harvest food bank in...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
Columbian

Baby food drive collects 1,005 pounds for Clark County Food Bank

CASCADE PARK — Cascade Park Kiwanis members joined with their sponsored Key Clubs from Camas, HeLa, Mountain View and Union high schools in a Baby Food Drive that gathered a record 1,005 pounds of food for the Clark County Food Bank. The Kiwanis one-day project involved inviting shoppers to donate items, and students used monetary donations to shop for additional food. Kiwanis Club of Cascade Park has conducted this event twice a year for more than 15 years, but had been unable to gather food since October 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Turkeys#Food Distribution#Thanksgiving#Charity#Virtual Turkey Drive#The Food Bank#President Ceo#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
NEWS10 ABC

Ballston Spa National Bank to hold drive-thru food pantry

Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is teaming up with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to hold its 17th contactless drive-thru food pantry. The event is October 26 at 9 a.m. at 990 Route 67 in Ballston Spa.
WNYT

Trustco donates 1,000 turkeys to Latham food bank

Days ahead of Halloween, non-profit organizations in the Capital Region are hard at work preparing for Thanksgiving. Trustco Bank donated 1,000 turkeys to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Trustco says they'll donate 1,000 more turkeys to other local food pantries. The donated items will go to a...
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Thanksgiving season kicks off at the Regional Food Bank’s loading docks

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the second year in a row, Trustco Bank is working with area food banks to make sure the Capital Region will be well-fed on Thanksgiving! 1,000 turkeys will be distributed to three area food banks on Friday. “We feel that it should be a basic right that everybody has a […]
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Food Bank Asks Community to Participate in Holiday Food Drive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) today announced its annual holiday food drive, Stock The Sleigh, which will run from November 1 until December 3 with a festive drop off event Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the food bank. Last year’s holiday food drive raised over 70,000 pounds of groceries and supplies along with monetary donations from the community. This year, MCFB’s goal is to collect 100,000 pounds of food to meet the increased need during the holiday season.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
southeastagnet.com

Peanut Butter Donated to Food Bank Drive

A big food bank drive is underway, and jars of peanut butter are being requested for this effort. Tyron Spearman has all the details.
Garden City News

Rotary’s immense food drive serves local charities

On October 12, behind Kings food market on Franklin Avenue, Garden City, the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club held a food drive to benefit “For the Love of Pete’s Pantry.” The Pantry is a Seaford based nonprofit that meets the food insecurity needs of local families with special needs necessities. In...
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank finds Thanksgiving turkeys unaffordable

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. — The rising price of turkeys is having an impact on the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. The price of a turkey is about 70% higher than it was in 2019, according to ABC. That is forcing the food bank to change its yearly tradition. "Typically in years...
New Haven Independent

Derby-Shelton Rotary Supports Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Food Drive

This Thanksgiving, let’s be a special type of kind . . . let’s #BeCommunityKind!. Last year at this time, your local Derby-Shelton Rotary helped collect over $14,400 which was donated to Spooner House in Shelton and St. Vincent de Paul of the Valley in Derby. We need your help to...
DERBY, CT
Fox40

Party with Friends of Folsom and raise money for the Sacramento Food Bank Turkey Drive

One organization decided the best way to appeal to people’s generosity is to throw a party. Eytan visited Friends of Folsom, an organization with a fun festival planned to help out the Sacramento Food Bank’s Turkey Drive. “It’s the true definition of Thanksgiving,” said Friend of Folsom president Jeff Garcia....
WDEA AM 1370

First National Bank’s Sugar and Spice Food Drive Now thru November 13

One of the most amazing thing about Downeast Maine, and Mainers in general is their generosity. In the 35 years that I have lived in Maine, I have been constantly amazed at their generosity, and the consistent willingness to help other Mainers in need. Here's another opportunity!. First National Bank...
wdac.com

Holiday Food Drive For Lancaster’s Water Street Mission

LANCASTER – Lancaster’s Water Street Mission’s annual food drive is underway for Thanksgiving and Christmas. During the holiday season alone, Water Street Mission will serve nearly 45,000 meals to people experiencing homelessness. Additionally, they will give thousands of bags of groceries to those in need. Their goal is 70,000 pounds of donated food. You can drop off grocery bags filled with non-perishable food at Lancaster County locations of Sheetz, Weis Markets, AAA Central Penn, and M&T Bank. Also, Lancaster County locations of Sharp Shopper, Boscov’s, Javateas, Community Aid, any Berger Rental Community Office, and Bomberger’s Store. Food donations can also be dropped off at the mission’s dock at 210 S. Prince Street Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can find more information about the food drive by clicking on the banner below.
Lincoln Courier

St. Mary's Catholic Church plans turkey drive through

The Altar and Rosary Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 805 Pearl St., in Atlanta will host a drive through turkey dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The meal will be catered by Peggy’s Place and include turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie or spice cake. They will serve the same traditional turkey dressing they have used for the past 30 years. Cost is $10 per each meal. Advanced tickets are not required for this meal, just come and purchase that evening.
ATLANTA, IL
goldcountrymedia.com

6th annual Auburn Interfaith Food Closet Turkey Drive launches Nov. 1

Auburn Interfaith Food Closet (AIFC) is offering its sixth annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive to the community. Three area stores are collaborating to support the drive. From Nov. 1-20, shoppers at Auburn’s Grocery Outlet, Save Mart or Safeway can purchase a turkey and the sponsoring store will keep the turkey for AIFC until distribution day Monday, Nov. 22.
AUBURN, CA
WHSV

MARTIN’S donates turkeys to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The GIANT Company announced Monday that it will donate 10,000 turkeys to 27 partner food banks in advance of Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be donated across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, ensuring that families in need are able to enjoy a warm holiday meal. “At the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy