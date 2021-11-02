Food Bank’s Virtual Turkey Drive is Underway

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier launched its 12th Annual Virtual Turkey Drive this week. From now through November 25th, your donation of any amount at the Food Bank’s website will help put a full turkey dinner on the tables of Southern Tier residents that face an empty table as...
The Montgomery County Food Bank is holding its annual food drive to stock the food bank. The City of Shenandoah is proud to be a drop-off site for the drive, closing at 5 pm on December 3 for delivery on Dec. 4. Many Montgomery County residents' access to healthy food...
SPRING TWP., Pa. — At a time when food banks are still working to meet an increased demand for help amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, donations of any size can go a long way. On Wednesday, representatives of The Giant Company showed up at the Helping Harvest food bank in...
CASCADE PARK — Cascade Park Kiwanis members joined with their sponsored Key Clubs from Camas, HeLa, Mountain View and Union high schools in a Baby Food Drive that gathered a record 1,005 pounds of food for the Clark County Food Bank. The Kiwanis one-day project involved inviting shoppers to donate items, and students used monetary donations to shop for additional food. Kiwanis Club of Cascade Park has conducted this event twice a year for more than 15 years, but had been unable to gather food since October 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is teaming up with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to hold its 17th contactless drive-thru food pantry. The event is October 26 at 9 a.m. at 990 Route 67 in Ballston Spa.
Days ahead of Halloween, non-profit organizations in the Capital Region are hard at work preparing for Thanksgiving. Trustco Bank donated 1,000 turkeys to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Trustco says they'll donate 1,000 more turkeys to other local food pantries. The donated items will go to a...
LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the second year in a row, Trustco Bank is working with area food banks to make sure the Capital Region will be well-fed on Thanksgiving! 1,000 turkeys will be distributed to three area food banks on Friday. “We feel that it should be a basic right that everybody has a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) today announced its annual holiday food drive, Stock The Sleigh, which will run from November 1 until December 3 with a festive drop off event Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the food bank. Last year’s holiday food drive raised over 70,000 pounds of groceries and supplies along with monetary donations from the community. This year, MCFB’s goal is to collect 100,000 pounds of food to meet the increased need during the holiday season.
On October 12, behind Kings food market on Franklin Avenue, Garden City, the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club held a food drive to benefit “For the Love of Pete’s Pantry.” The Pantry is a Seaford based nonprofit that meets the food insecurity needs of local families with special needs necessities. In...
BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. — The rising price of turkeys is having an impact on the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. The price of a turkey is about 70% higher than it was in 2019, according to ABC. That is forcing the food bank to change its yearly tradition. "Typically in years...
This Thanksgiving, let’s be a special type of kind . . . let’s #BeCommunityKind!. Last year at this time, your local Derby-Shelton Rotary helped collect over $14,400 which was donated to Spooner House in Shelton and St. Vincent de Paul of the Valley in Derby. We need your help to...
OAKVILLE-WATERTOWN — Cub Scout Pack 52 and Boy Scout Troop 140 will host their annual Scouting for Food Drive beginning Saturday, October 30. The Scouts have stapled flyers that list needed items on 7,000 Scouting for Food bags and will distribute them to homes in Oakville and Watertown. The flyers...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a food drive. The drive-thru event is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will benefit the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank. Organizers ask participants to fill a bag with nonperishable items and drive their donations to...
One organization decided the best way to appeal to people’s generosity is to throw a party. Eytan visited Friends of Folsom, an organization with a fun festival planned to help out the Sacramento Food Bank’s Turkey Drive. “It’s the true definition of Thanksgiving,” said Friend of Folsom president Jeff Garcia....
One of the most amazing thing about Downeast Maine, and Mainers in general is their generosity. In the 35 years that I have lived in Maine, I have been constantly amazed at their generosity, and the consistent willingness to help other Mainers in need. Here's another opportunity!. First National Bank...
LANCASTER – Lancaster’s Water Street Mission’s annual food drive is underway for Thanksgiving and Christmas. During the holiday season alone, Water Street Mission will serve nearly 45,000 meals to people experiencing homelessness. Additionally, they will give thousands of bags of groceries to those in need. Their goal is 70,000 pounds of donated food. You can drop off grocery bags filled with non-perishable food at Lancaster County locations of Sheetz, Weis Markets, AAA Central Penn, and M&T Bank. Also, Lancaster County locations of Sharp Shopper, Boscov’s, Javateas, Community Aid, any Berger Rental Community Office, and Bomberger’s Store. Food donations can also be dropped off at the mission’s dock at 210 S. Prince Street Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can find more information about the food drive by clicking on the banner below.
The Altar and Rosary Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 805 Pearl St., in Atlanta will host a drive through turkey dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The meal will be catered by Peggy’s Place and include turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie or spice cake. They will serve the same traditional turkey dressing they have used for the past 30 years. Cost is $10 per each meal. Advanced tickets are not required for this meal, just come and purchase that evening.
Auburn Interfaith Food Closet (AIFC) is offering its sixth annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive to the community. Three area stores are collaborating to support the drive. From Nov. 1-20, shoppers at Auburn’s Grocery Outlet, Save Mart or Safeway can purchase a turkey and the sponsoring store will keep the turkey for AIFC until distribution day Monday, Nov. 22.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The GIANT Company announced Monday that it will donate 10,000 turkeys to 27 partner food banks in advance of Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be donated across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, ensuring that families in need are able to enjoy a warm holiday meal. “At the...
