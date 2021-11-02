Food Bank’s Virtual Turkey Drive is Underway

LANCASTER – Lancaster’s Water Street Mission’s annual food drive is underway for Thanksgiving and Christmas. During the holiday season alone, Water Street Mission will serve nearly 45,000 meals to people experiencing homelessness. Additionally, they will give thousands of bags of groceries to those in need. Their goal is 70,000 pounds of donated food. You can drop off grocery bags filled with non-perishable food at Lancaster County locations of Sheetz, Weis Markets, AAA Central Penn, and M&T Bank. Also, Lancaster County locations of Sharp Shopper, Boscov’s, Javateas, Community Aid, any Berger Rental Community Office, and Bomberger’s Store. Food donations can also be dropped off at the mission’s dock at 210 S. Prince Street Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can find more information about the food drive by clicking on the banner below.

3 DAYS AGO