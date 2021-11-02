CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All new winter gear to get you ready for the slopes

 5 days ago

Heather Smith with the HAUTE Bar shows us all the top new ski and snowboard gear to prep for winter as the Colorado slopes are getting ready to open for the season.

The Burton Custom Camber snowboard is the O.G. with a cult following that can handle anything across the mountain, it is lightweight and poppy with the perfect camber to send it.

For all those Experienced or NEW freestyle skiers the LINE Honey Badger Skis will tackle anything on the mountain: Jibs, Bonks, Jumps, Taps … Full Tilt Drop Kick ski boot is the lightest freestyle boot …

Safety first but with tons of style: the POC Helmets (with MIPS) and goggles has you covered.

Snowshoes are SNOW-much fun, the Decathlon : Quechua SH100 Easy Snowshoes are for those who love walks in the snow. This is next generation of snowshoes and so light and easy to get outside and go anywhere.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

