This was one of the most unusual weeks in the NFL in memory. As such, this week’s breakdown doesn't include nearly as much actual football discussion. Aaron Rodgers stole the national headlines this week in not just the sports section but the news section. Rodgers contracted COVID-19, rendering the Packers quarterback unable to play against the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 9. It’s not just the COVID that put Rodgers in the news. It’s the status of how he got it and his explanation and semantical gymnastics that have turned the world upside down.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO