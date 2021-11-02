Season’s first winter weather alerts issued for Upstate NY

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 31. Intermittent clouds. See the 5-day forecast. BEYOND THE FRONT DOOR: COUPLE FIX UP “GRAND LADY”: Syracuse is brimming with old buildings; the city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are being brought back to life. In a new series, photographer David Haas will take you beyond the front door of some of the city’s most unique properties, and introduce you to the people who aim to transform, restore or raze these places for something new. In the first installment, we meet James Vermillion and Lindsay Noah-Vermillion who are restoring a once-grand home on West Kennedy Street. Meet the owners and look inside. (David Haas photos)

2 DAYS AGO