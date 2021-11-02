Season’s first winter weather alerts issued for Upstate NY
By Glenn Coin
Syracuse.com
5 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. -- There’s no denying winter is on its way when the National Weather Service issues the first-of-the-season winter weather advisories. The advisories are in effect from 8 p.m. today to 11 a.m. Wednesday for the typical lake effect snow regions:...
East Syracuse N.Y. — Over 400 runners braved the chilly temperatures Sunday morning to take part in the 15th annual Burn Run developed by the East Syracuse Fire Department and organized by a dedicated committee of firefighters. The race benefits The Burn Foundation of CNY to support the burn survivors...
High: 48; Low: 31. Intermittent clouds. See the 5-day forecast. BEYOND THE FRONT DOOR: COUPLE FIX UP "GRAND LADY": Syracuse is brimming with old buildings; the city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are being brought back to life. In a new series, photographer David Haas will take you beyond the front door of some of the city's most unique properties, and introduce you to the people who aim to transform, restore or raze these places for something new. In the first installment, we meet James Vermillion and Lindsay Noah-Vermillion who are restoring a once-grand home on West Kennedy Street. Meet the owners and look inside. (David Haas photos)
