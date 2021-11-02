CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Season’s first winter weather alerts issued for Upstate NY

By Glenn Coin
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. -- There’s no denying winter is on its way when the National Weather Service issues the first-of-the-season winter weather advisories. The advisories are in effect from 8 p.m. today to 11 a.m. Wednesday for the typical lake effect snow regions:...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Covid vaccine shots for kids 5-11 will start Saturday in Onondaga County (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 5)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 31. Intermittent clouds. See the 5-day forecast. BEYOND THE FRONT DOOR: COUPLE FIX UP “GRAND LADY”: Syracuse is brimming with old buildings; the city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are being brought back to life. In a new series, photographer David Haas will take you beyond the front door of some of the city’s most unique properties, and introduce you to the people who aim to transform, restore or raze these places for something new. In the first installment, we meet James Vermillion and Lindsay Noah-Vermillion who are restoring a once-grand home on West Kennedy Street. Meet the owners and look inside. (David Haas photos)
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
45K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy