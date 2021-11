Dynamo Kyiv host Barcelona on Tuesday as the struggling Spanish giants aim to get back on track with a second consecutive win over the Ukrainians. A lot has changed since the last time these two sides met with Ronald Koeman no longer on the sideline for the Catalan side and Barcelona executives travelling on from Kyiv to Qatar in order to woo former Barca star Xavi to take over the manager's role. Barca won 1-0 last time out with Gerard Pique on target but Bayern are six points ahead with Benfica just one away in second and away at Bayern this week.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO