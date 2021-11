It’s getting a little spooky over at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum for their Boo! On the Moon event. Every year, the museum likes to get into the Halloween spirit and deck the whole place out with spiderwebs, ghouls, and pumpkins. On Saturday (10/30/2021), families were seen making their way through the museum dressed in costumes, and the workers dressed up too. What’s a Halloween event without candy? Little ones were given treats along the way.

FESTIVAL ・ 8 DAYS AGO