Metro budget proposal features fare discounts to bring back riders

The 2022 Proposed Larimer County Budget is now available online at Larimer.org/Budget. It includes $639.7 million in budgeted expenditures, of which $326.7 million is for general operations, $205.1 million is for capital projects, and $7.1 million is for disaster recovery. Some highlights of the budget are as follows: FY2022 is a noteworthy year for facility construction in the Larimer County Capital Improvement Plan. There is $9.5 million budgeted for the new fleet repair and maintenance campus, $30.6 million for the new behavioral health facility, $19 million for the expansion of alternative sentencing facilities, and $24 million for the jail improvement project. These projects are all expected to be completed in FY2023.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO