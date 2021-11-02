Movie review: No Man of God

Quite a lot of streamers are going big on post-apocalyptic drama right now of varying tones, and Finch joins the more optimistic side. HBO Max has the forthcoming Station Eleven from Emily St. John Mandel’s terrific novel. AppleTV+ itself has just had the second series of See. Over at Netflix, there’s Love & Monsters. Amazon has The Tomorrow War. Netflix, The Mitchells vs. the Machines – and so on, so forth. Miguel Sapochink’s Finch is the latest entry to AppleTV+’s roster, a feature-length film that follows a dying creator building a robot to protect his dog, Goodyear. Mercifully, unlike pretty much everything else above – Finch keeps it low key, there are only three characters – and only one of them is human. So when your only human with a major role in the film is Tom Hanks, you know you’re in with a safe bet of making something at least look watchable on paper.

