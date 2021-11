Charlie Hall and John Washington now know their role in integrating the Tulane football team was a huge deal, but both admit they did not realize it at the time. In between the first and second quarters of Saturday’s home game against No. 2 Cincinnati (11 a.m. ESPN2), Hall and Washington will be honored along with 1971 classmates Robert Johnson (who has died) and Charles Inniss on the 50-year anniversary of their becoming the first Black football players at Tulane. The foursome also will serve as honorary captains and will raise the traditional No. 18 flag in honor of Devon Walker, who was paralyzed in the Green Wave’s game against Tulsa in 2012.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO