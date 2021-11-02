Who Is Jake Bongiovi? 5 Things to Know About Millie Bobby Brown’s Rumored Boyfriend

Courtesy of Jake Bongiovi/Instagram

Making it official? Millie Bobby Brown seemingly confirmed her romance with Jake Bongiovi while traveling through Europe together.

The Stranger Things actress, 17, got cozy with Bongiovi, 19, atop the London Eye on Monday, November 1. She captioned the sweet Instagram snap with a Ferris wheel emoji and an eye emoji.

The same day, Jon Bon Jovi’s son posted a photo with Brown at a café. “We’re starting a band[,] send name ideas,” he wrote alongside the tableside selfie.

While Bongiovi, whose full name is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, has previously posted photos with the Godzilla vs. Kong actress on social media, this is the first time Brown has shared an Instagram snap with her rumored beau on her page.

The twosome were first linked in early June when Bongiovi called Brown his “Bff <3” on social media. The pair were all smiles in the Instagram snap while driving. “BFF 🦄,” the English actress wrote in the comments.

The duo continued to fuel romance speculation with flirty social media messages throughout the month.

They appeared to confirm that they are more than friends on June 17 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The lovebirds were photographed walking side-by-side as Bongiovi carried her peace sign tote bag, which held Brown’s dog, Winnie.

The following month, the Enola Holmes actress shared a cuddly photo with her rumored flame via her Instagram Story. “Happy Weekend,” she captioned the sunset snap in July.

Last month, Bongiovi revealed that the pair were still an item when he posted a CCTV photo of the couple. The goofy picture showed both teens smiling while posing for a store camera on October 20.

Days later, the New Jersey native visited Sketch teahouse in London, which is one of the cities where Brown resides.

The Intruders alum was previously linked to rugby player Joseph Robinson in January 2020, after splitting from Jacob Sartorious in July 2018. The exes dated for seven months before calling it quits.

Scroll down to learn more about Brown’s rumored new boyfriend Bongiovi: