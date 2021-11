Ohio State Head Football Coach Ryan Day met briefly with reporters ahead of this weekend’s game with Penn State. A number of Topics were touched upon. DE Tyreke Smith – Thus far Smith has not had the productive season that was expected of him. Day remarked that the potential for Smith is certainly there, but that he has been hampered by injury thus far this season. Day added that as a veteran, Smith is being counted on for more yet this year as his injury issues are resolved. “The potential is there,” said Day.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO