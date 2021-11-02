CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Responds to Giants' Concerns Regarding Headset Functionality

By Patricia Traina
 5 days ago

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge raised a few eyebrows following his team's 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, in which he revealed some season-long difficulties with the communication headset.

Judge, in response to a question about why the team wasted two timeouts early in the first half of the game, said, “The headsets were going out. We are having headset issues. This has happened in every game so far.

"We deal with the league and they keep telling us there are different software updates or whatever it is, but we had to call two timeouts today because we were trying to send the deals in personnel wise and you got half of the headsets not getting reception. That is the issue right there."

Judge, who also mentioned that the headset issues he experienced Monday night weren't the first time this season, added, "We are trying to make the right call. There were other times it was not the right look. I wanted to make sure we settled down, but the other one with the substitution right there, that is a breakdown. We have to make sure the hardware is working. So whatever the issue with that is, the people involved better get it fixed fast.”

Judge was clearly frustrated by the loss and all the other contributing factors that went into it, including the foolish penalties and maybe even a little second-guessing of decisions made during the game.

"I don’t want to make this all about headsets. I would say this. Whoever is in charge of it--I don’t know the exact answer. I don’t know if it comes from the league or us exactly--but they better fix it fast. That is it. We get the communication back that these things are an issue, and then we get told they have adjusted this, they have done this, whatever it is.

"We have tried to adjust and use different hardware. It has not been allowed. We will keep on moving on. Look, I don’t want to make this about stupid headsets. That is not what this is about. That was not the fact. We have to do other things on our own to make sure we have success.”

It was unclear as to when in the course of communications Judge and his staff experienced their alleged difficulties. However worth noting is that by league rules, all electronic communication turns off with 15 seconds left on the play clock.

In response to the Giants' claims that the club reached out to the league regarding its concerns about the communication, an NFL spokesperson said that the league was not made aware of any issues regarding the Giants' communication equipment.

“We were not made aware of any issues during the game from the club through our standard communication channels that are used to identify gameday issues. We are looking into the matter with all involved parties; however, we are confident that nothing is attributable to the Bose headset.”

Judge, who spoke with reporters Tuesday afternoon, quickly cut down a question about the he-said, he said exchange between the team and the league.

"Look, we talked with the league and they're looking into into resolving the issues we've had throughout the year," he said. "We'll talk continuously with them.

"I made it very clear last night I'm not an excuse maker," he added. "I was asked a direct question in terms of the time outs and that's the answer right there. That's all I'm going to say about the headset right there."

