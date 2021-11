Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed nine of his 14 pass attempts for 103 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also added 71 rushing yards on seven attempts. Despite hardly running the ball through the first seven weeks of the season, the Eagles rushed 46 times for 236 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 44-6 win over the Lions. While he added 71 yards rushing, Hurts was not asked to do very much through the air, especially once the Eagles had a sizeable lead in the second half. Despite some of his real-life struggles, Hurts has consistently produced for fantasy managers until this week. He will likely be asked to do more against the Chargers in Week 9.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO