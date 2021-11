JOSH BROLIN CELEBRATES 8 YEARS OF SOBRIETY: Josh Brolin is celebrating eight years of sobriety. He posted a shirtless selfie of himself, writing: “Sobriety is finally loving without every thought being about how it affects only you. Sobriety is a moment of being able to love and be consumed by the glee it brings someone else. Sobriety is knowing the difference between selfishness and integrity. Sobriety is knowing that God is in everything and that it is made up of every color (and mixture of color) that exists. Sobriety is knowing the moon late at night when she was there for you in your toughest hour and, now, again, her witnessing your greatest joys.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO