Marketplace Open Enrollment is here, low cost health plans available for working families

This ensures that patients have adequate insurance coverage in 2022. King’s Daughters’ Health can help and provide guidance to patients who need assistance during open enrollment for Marketplace options, Medicaid Enrollment, traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. Claim Aid Navigators are available to assist patients who need help with Indiana coverage options for 2022. Medicare (Traditional plans): Open enrollment for traditional Medicare continues through December 7, 2021. Those who need assistance with Medicare plans are encouraged to contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIP) counselor in their county by calling 800.452.4800. Medicare Advantage Plans Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage continues through December 7, 2021. Members needing assistance may call a SHIP counselor in their county by calling 800.452.4800. Marketplace Plans (healthcare.gov): Open enrollment for Marketplace coverage begins November 1 and continues through December 15, 2021. Claim Aid Navigators at KDH are experts in the field and are available Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. by calling 812.801.0744. If needed, patients may schedule an in-person appointment. For those wanting to complete enrollment online, visit www.healthcare.gov. It is important for patients to understand the type of plan they sign up for to be sure it includes major medical expenses. Note: Individuals who do not enroll in a plan by December 15 will not be able to get coverage in 2022 unless they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Indiana – Medicaid Managed Care Indiana’s open enrollment for those wishing to change their Medicaid Managed Care Organization is November 1 – December 15. Kentucky – Medicaid Managed Care Kentucky’s open enrollment for those wishing to change their Medicaid Managed Care plan is November 2 – December 15. Claim Aid representatives can only assist with the application. Kentucky’s website for Medicaid enrollment is www.chfs.ky.gov King’s Daughters’ Health encourages patients to register for health care coverage during the open enrollment periods. This ensures that patients have adequate insurance coverage in 2022. Claim Aid Navigators are a service of King’s Daughters’ Health and they understand the complexities of the various options and are happy to assist patients during the open enrollment process. Patients may also contact King’ Daughters’ Health Customer Service at 812.801.0161.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO