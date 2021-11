A senior center back and captain, Dorsey leads the Conestoga boys’ soccer team (19-0 as of Oct. 25) in goals scored with 11 and leads a defense that has given up only five goals in 19 games and just one goal in 11 Central League contests. Last fall, Dorsey was considered the anchor of the Pioneers’ defense as well, and was a first team All-Main Line and a second team All-Central League pick. Dorsey is noted as a fast, skillful center back who controls the ball on the ground and in the air. Off the pitch, Dorsey is a member of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) and the African American Student Union at Conestoga.

CONESTOGA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO