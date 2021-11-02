Families to be responsible for transporting students if bus union negotiations fail Tuesday

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A strike is coming starting Wednesday that will impact thousands of students in the North Hills School District.

The union representing bus drivers, Teamsters Local 249, reportedly rejected a new contract offer from ABC Transit by a vote of 31-6 Monday evening.

Should Tuesday’s negotiations fail and a strike occur, all schools will be open as scheduled for in-person instruction tomorrow and for the duration of the strike.

Families are responsible for transporting their student(s) to and from school. Traffic will be heavy and carpooling is strongly encouraged.

There are 4,600 students in the district and 94% of them ride the bus each day.

District officials issued a statement Monday evening:

“Dear NHSD families, students and staff,

Earlier this evening, members of Teamsters Local 249, the union that represents NHSD bus drivers, rejected a contract offer from ABC Transit, the district’s transportation provider, and issued a strike authorization that will take effect at midnight tomorrow night, 12 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Transportation services will not be available to students beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3. This includes all students who attend North Hills schools, and private and parochial school students serviced by NHSD drivers.

NHSD is working on a complete plan and will release details tomorrow morning.

As Dr. Mannarino stated during Thursday’s school board meeting, the plan is “not to send 4,600 kids [in the district] into a virtual environment.”

ABC Transit is the district’s transportation contractor, and its bus drivers are not employees of NHSD. As such, the district has not been involved in these contract negotiations in any way.

Please look for an email with complete information in the morning. As always, we thank you for your continued support and understanding.

North Hills School District Administration”

