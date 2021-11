Renowned Dr. Anthony Fauci, despite his lofty title and far-reaching authority, is responsible for decisions that aided China in worsening the virulence of a pathogen similar to the one that has ravaged the world for nearly two years. Even if the offending virus was not the notorious COVID-19, President Biden should show his chief medical adviser the door. Assisting an adversary along the path of expertise in “gain of function” should lead to loss of job.

