Yahoo Ceases Operations In China Due To "Challenging Business" Environment

With more than 40 years of history, MEDICA is recognized as the world's largest medical trade fair covering virtually every aspect of the medical industry from outpatient clinic, emergency aid, clinical treatment, home/remote care to laboratory science. It has attracted reputable businesses and experts from around the world each year. In 2019, more than 120,000 industry experts from 176 countries attended the exhibition, and to date a total of 3,647 exhibitors from 70 countries have registered for the exhibition this year. The upcoming MEDICA 2021 is divided into six main exhibition areas, namely: Imaging and diagnostics/medical equipment and devices, IT systems and IT solutions, Laboratory equipment/diagnostic tests, Physiotherapy/orthopaedic technology, Disposables and consumables, and emerging health technologies.
