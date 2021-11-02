CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Yahoo Ceases Operations In China Due To "Challenging Business" Environment

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - Yahoo Inc. Tuesday said it has pulled out of China, citing an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment," thus becoming the latest U.S. company to pull out of the Asian country. Yahoo said it ceased to offer its services from November 1. Yahoo users in China are...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Battle the algorithms: China's delivery riders on the edge

Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app -- and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty -- one of many ways, he said, delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms. Authorities have launched a crackdown demanding firms including Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me ensure basic labour protections such as proper compensation, insurance, as well as tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving. But more than a dozen drivers told AFP there has been little change on the ground.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Japan to create scheme to subsidise domestic chip output - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan will create a scheme to subsidise construction of domestic chip factories with a new plant planned by Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW) likely to be the first recipient, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. The government will set aside several hundreds of billion yen under this...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Privacy Law#Operating Environment#Asian#Wsj#Pipl#Chinese#Microsoft Corp#Msft
AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday as a report said it was offloading assets to help pay debts of more than $10 billion, in a crisis that comes as the country's property sector is under intense pressure. Evergrande, which is bogged down in more than $300 billion worth of debt, plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Business Insider

China Stock Market Expected To Find Traction On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 50 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,500-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Japan Services Sector Swings To Expansion In October - Jibun

(RTTNews) - The services sector in Japan moved into expansion territory in October, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Thursday with a services PMI scire of 50.7. That's up from 47.6 in September and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Japanese...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Medtecs to showcase PPE and technologies from Taiwan at MEDICA 2021

With more than 40 years of history, MEDICA is recognized as the world's largest medical trade fair covering virtually every aspect of the medical industry from outpatient clinic, emergency aid, clinical treatment, home/remote care to laboratory science. It has attracted reputable businesses and experts from around the world each year. In 2019, more than 120,000 industry experts from 176 countries attended the exhibition, and to date a total of 3,647 exhibitors from 70 countries have registered for the exhibition this year. The upcoming MEDICA 2021 is divided into six main exhibition areas, namely: Imaging and diagnostics/medical equipment and devices, IT systems and IT solutions, Laboratory equipment/diagnostic tests, Physiotherapy/orthopaedic technology, Disposables and consumables, and emerging health technologies.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, imports were down 1.0 percent on month and exports were up 4.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$15.077 billion. Retail sales are...
RETAIL
insideevs.com

Tesla China Opens New Delivery Center

Tesla China is continuing to grow, with the opening of a new 11,800 square meter (127,000 sq. ft) delivery center in the outskirts of Shanghai showing just how eager the firm is to gain a strong footing in the Chinese market. This is the second largest Tesla delivery center in...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Australia Has A$12.243 Billion Trade Surplus In September

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$12.243 billion in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$12.2 billion and was down from the A$15.077 billion surplus in August. Exports were down A$3.081 billion or 6 percent...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sydney Airport agrees to $17.5 bln buyout deal

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Holdings (SYD.AX) said on Monday it has agreed to accept a A$23.6 billion ($17.46 billion) takeover bid from an infrastructure investor group in one of Australia's biggest ever buyouts. The board of country's biggest airport said in a statement that it unanimously recommended...
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market Has Positive Lead

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in seven straight sessions, tumbling more than 1,100 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,025-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
STOCKS
Business Insider

US consumers must trust their financial institution before they'll share their bank credentials

For customers to be comfortable sharing their bank credentials, trust is the most important factor. Overall, US consumers are showing interest in utilizing open-banking technology. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The data: More than a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

Higher Open Tipped For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 100 points or 1.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,550-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Japanese Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly higher on Thursday, extending the sharp gains in the previous session after a holiday, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 above the 28,700 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted positively to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Domestic data also showed that Japan's October services activity grew for the first time in almost two years.
STOCKS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy