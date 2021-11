The NFL prides itself on parity, on being a league in which any given team can win on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and occasionally Saturdays. The 2021 New York Jets have been a perfect example of how the haves and the have-nots aren't always that far apart. The Jets have beaten two potential title contenders in the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals. However, anyone who watched New York get dominated by the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night can recognize that the Jets themselves are not close to contention.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO