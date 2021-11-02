CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A chilly & rainy Wednesday leads up to the coldest air of the season

By Todd Warren
KTAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch cooler temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex with rain becoming likely Wednesday. The coldest air of the season is looking likely to begin the weekend. Most of next week looks dry & warmer with storms possible late in the week. Tuesday weather varied greatly across the ArkLaTex. Thanks...

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Snowfall Of The Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While this weekend’s weather has been perfect for the deer opener, yard work and other outdoor activities, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek. WCCO meteorologists say the latest model data shows the system arriving Wednesday night going into Thursday. Credit: CBS “For now we’re mainly looking at rain, but as the system evolves and gets closer, it is possible we could wrap some cold air back on the back side of that system, which might drop a little bit of light snow,” said Meteorologist Lisa Meadows. She added...
MINNESOTA STATE
KRQE News 13

Clear skies and dry air means another chilly night

What a weekend! Abundant sunshine and warmer than average temperatures will continue through Sunday thanks to high pressure overhead. But some changes will already be visible. First we’ll see stronger wind gusts east of the mountains. This will in turn help us warm up into the middle 80s for cities like Roswell, Santa Rosa, and Tucumcari. Some of these will fall a couple degrees shy of record heat. Wind speeds will fall into the 20-25 mph range Sunday afternoon. We’ll see some cirrus clouds later in the afternoon as well.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies And Warmer Highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hopefully, everyone is refreshed after an extra hour of sleep! We have this one last cold morning to get through before we see lows return closer to normal for our morning lows the next several days. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a beautiful day to get out and see the fall foliage before the colors fade which some are already doing. By the end of next week, will be past the peak. If you need to get out and rake leaves, we have plenty of dry days to do so! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Next week, high pressure strengthens and that will keep us maintaining the dry stretch with sunshine and highs above normal in the low 60s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday night football looks great at Heinz Field where temperatures will be in the 50s with clear skies. There’s a small chance we could see light rain overnight Wednesday and into Thursday for Verteran’s Day, but the better chance looks to be Friday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Temps To Start The Week, Rain And Cooler Temps By The End

CHICAGO (CBS) — Welcome to Central Standard Time. Today will be a mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Autumn day. High temps running about 10° warmer than typical. Monday brings sunshine and warm temperatures. The next chance of rain comes mid-week. November 7 Normal- 53 Saturday- 59 Today- 64 Sunrise- 6:32 am CST Sunset- 4:38 pm CST FORECAST Today- mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. 64 Tonight- clear and 46 Monday- mostly sunny and 66
CHICAGO, IL
KHON2

Drier trade wind weather pattern for days ahead

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The high pressure ridge north of the state will weaken over the next few days, gradually decreasing the trade wind strength through Tuesday. Expect brief passing showers in this trade wind regime, mainly over windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours. Lighter winds remain in the forecast starting […]
HONOLULU, HI

