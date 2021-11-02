CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook, Citing Societal Concerns, Plans To Shut Down Facial Recognition System

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaying it wants "to find the right balance" with the technology, the social network...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Matching tweets to ZIP codes can spotlight hot spots of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Public health officials are focusing on the 30% of the eligible population that remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 as of the end of October 2021, and that requires figuring out where those people are and why they are unvaccinated. People remain unvaccinated for many reasons, including belief in unfounded conspiracy theories about the disease, the vaccines or both; distrust of the medical establishment; concerns about risks and side effects; fear of needles; and difficulty accessing vaccines. To target their messaging and outreach geographically and according to the type of hesitancy, public health officials need good data to guide their efforts. Traditional survey...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facial Recognition System#Marvel#The Social Network#Eternals
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Never hand your iPhone to someone without doing this trick first

If you worry about letting other people use your iPhone in case they look through your photos, then you may want to try this trick. A woman has explained in a viral TikTok video how to change your iPhone settings so only one picture is visible in your Photos app.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

Sherri Tenpenny, leading 'disinformation dozen' anti-vaxxer, described having COVID-19 symptoms and getting on planes

Dr Sherri Tenpenny, a well-known anti-vaxxer, said she's been traveling with COVID-19 symptoms. She described symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as fatigue and trouble breathing. Tenpenny did not respond to Insider's requests for clarifications about whether she was diagnosed. One of the leading proponents of COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘World’s first plus-size Hooters’ sparks debate about company’s hiring practices

A group of plus-size women have sparked a conversation about the lack of body diversity at Hooters with their Halloween costumes.For Halloween this year, Big Dolls, a group of women from Mississippi who aim to “empower plus-sized women” and to “uplift, increase confidence and encourage self-acceptance” in plus-size women, decided to dress up in the infamous Hooters Girl uniforms.The women then shared various photos and videos from the night on social media, with one photo posted to Instagram showing the group of seven posing in front of a Hooters restaurant while dressed in the matching orange shorts and white...
RESTAURANTS
ScienceAlert

The Circles in This Illusion Actually Aren't Changing Shape or Moving at All, Sorry

The internet is never short on optical illusions – trippy gifs and animations that trick our brains and misguide our senses. Some are worthwhile unravelling, giving us some clever psychological tools we can put to use to treat and diagnose. Others are harder to break down, but give us something novel to fight over in the meantime. Then there are some that truly blow our minds. A word of warning here: if your brain isn't happy when met with things that spin and flash, get somebody to read this out to you and just imagine how astonishing this illusionary art is. Got it? Good....
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy