CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Delegates and activists say accommodation issues at COP26 could lead to power imbalance in the negotiation rooms

By Parisa Hashempour
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2GEc_0ckOllkV00
Canceled bookings and overpriced hotels have left official government representatives staying in the houses of local residents or traveling miles to reach the conference each day.

Parisa Hashempour

  • As COP26 goes ahead, delegates from developing countries have faced issues accessing accommodation.
  • Canceled bookings and overpriced hotels have left representatives staying in the houses of local residents or traveling miles to reach the conference.
  • Countries from the global south are those most affected, and it's limiting the time they are able to spend preparing for negotiations.

The UN climate summit COP26 is now underway. But due to hotel cancellations, double bookings, exorbitantly expensive Airbnbs , and a lack of accommodation, delegates from developing nations are left feeling undermined.

Concerned it is creating additional power imbalances in negotiation rooms, logistical nightmares could sabotage the work of small teams of already disadvantaged country representatives who have traveled to Scotland from the front lines of the climate crisis.

Delegates from countries such as Kenya and Malawi are relying on the kindness of local residents to find a place to sleep. Chioma Felistas Amudi, a Nigerian delegate, said to Scottish TV station, STV , "Glasgow is a city with some accommodation problems. A lot of people are stranded, including us."

With a hotel booking canceled, a representative from another country, in South America, said, "Basic hotels are asking for £400 today." He added: "That's nonsensical for developing countries. Right now, I'm going around in circles trying to find a place for us to stay tonight - I shouldn't be doing this, I should be concentrating on the negotiations."

In meeting rooms, his team faces-off against - well-rested - developed nations. "They have large teams with a specialist for each issue, whereas we are a handful of delegates and each of us covers every matter that arises." The stress of finding accommodation each night "is a distraction that makes it harder to keep up with the pace and detail these negotiations require."

In October, the Scottish Affairs Committee heard how the government had failed to secure more than a third of hotel rooms in the Greater Glasgow area. Dr Kat Jones, COP26 project manager at Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, a coalition of civil society organizations working to combat climate change said to the commission, "We've had contacts from many delegates, many many, and even official delegations from countries, who are not finding accommodation. This is definitely an accommodation crisis."

In a bid to provide last-minute accommodation, Airbnb was reportedly offering £100 bonuses to locals listing their homes. Even the city's budget hostels are now unaffordable. Local Scottish news outlets reported the city's Euro Hostel was priced at £750 for the first week of November, while four weeks earlier, the same visit cost £108.

"We called every hotel and travel site we could think of, but they were booked up by other delegations," a delegate from one Central Asian country said. "We have heard some of them are not even in use."

Presuming them to be booked out early by developed nations who were unsure of numbers but had the budget to expend, she said that being from a country with one of the smallest teams at COP26 has made finding affordable accommodation stressful. Currently, her team is traveling 25 miles through traffic to the conference each morning.

The UK government should have planned better, says one sub-Saharan African country representative. "We were unable to book until the last minute because we were waiting to know the agenda, and then everything was gone." Representatives from his country faced technical and language barriers to booking. "These issues for developing nations were not considered," he said.

This has put delegates from developing countries on the back foot, adding to the sense that those most affected by climate change are those most excluded. "The UK is on course to deliver the most exclusionary COP ever, pushing ahead with the summit while COVID-19 still ravages and so many in the Global South can't get a vaccine or visa," added Dipti Bhatnagar, Climate Justice & Energy co-coordinator for Friends of the Earth International, from Mozambique, who has been unable to travel to Glasgow.

In response to these claims, a COP26 spokesperson said, "We are working tirelessly to ensure an inclusive, accessible and safe summit in Glasgow. This includes helping participants from over 70 countries become fully vaccinated, setting up a support service for delegates still looking for accommodation, and working with our hotel provider to ensure a range of fairly-priced accommodation options."

Certainly, global vaccine inequity is an issue beyond the control of the UK government. But, as one South American said, "The biosafety measures of securing against COVID-19 have been extensive. So what is the excuse for the accommodation issue being overlooked, and the free for all market that ensued?"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

As COP26 nears, activists say agriculture should be a bigger part of the agenda

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which starts Oct. 31 in Glasgow, has been billed as a “turning point” for humanity and the “last, best chance” of averting climate disaster. Given the growing awareness of the central role that food and agricultural systems play in climate change — both as a cause and as part of a potential solution — many activists say that the sector is not as big a piece of the COP26 agenda as it should be.
AGRICULTURE
Shropshire Star

Starmer says PM guilty of ‘lowering expectations’ in lead up to Cop26

Boris Johnson has regularly said the Glasgow summit has only a six out of 10 chance of success. The Prime Minister has been accused by his Labour rival of “lowering expectations” in the run-up to the crucial Cop26 climate summit. Sir Keir Starmer said he was “very frustrated” by Boris...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#A Place For Us#South America#Mozambique#Airbnbs#Nigerian#Scottish Tv#Stv
WOKV

The Latest: COP26 activists say leaders blowing 'hot air'

GLASGOW, Scotland — Activists in costumes have posed as world leaders playing in a traditional Scottish bagpipe band on Monday as world leaders came together at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. The Oxfam campaigners wore kilts and said that world leaders need to come up with more action and...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Nicola Sturgeon meets with indigenous delegates ahead of Cop26

Minga Indigena, who met with the First Minister, are a collective of indigenous peoples from across the continent of the Americas. The First Minister met with indigenous peoples from the Americas who have arrived in Glasgow for Cop26. Nicola Sturgeon took part in a ceremonial event with the delegates at...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Cop26: Israeli minister says she could not access summit in wheelchair

Israel’s energy minister has said she was left unable to take part in Monday’s proceedings at Cop26 as the venue was not wheelchair accessible.Karine Elharrar was unable to reach the grounds of the conference as the only available options for transport were shuttle buses that were unsuitable for wheelchairs or walking, Israel’s Channel 12 told Reuters.Tweeting about the event, she expressed her sadness that the UN “does not provide accessibility to its events” despite it promoting the importance of increasing accessibility for those with disabilities.The translation of her tweet reads: “I came to COP26 to meet with my counterparts around...
WORLD
ecowatch.com

Logistical Nightmares Hamper COP26 Negotiations

A dearth of affordable accommodation in Glasgow is causing logistical nightmares for delegations from developing nations, who are forced to spend time and energy figuring out where to spend the night instead of focusing on negotiations, Insider reports. "That's nonsensical for developing countries," a representative from a South American nation...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Activists occupy building to offer accommodation to Cop26 attendees

The occupation will last until the end of the climate summit, when the building will be cleared and re-secured. A group of activists have occupied a building in Glasgow to offer accommodation to Cop26 delegates who struggled to find somewhere to stay. Part of the Hamish Allan Centre on the...
HOMELESS
Shropshire Star

Young protesters have given up school due to climate urgency, says activist

Ugandan activist Evelyn Acham said the need for climate action is ‘urgent’ so young people can return to education and work. A number of young people have become “full-time activists” against climate change, giving up education and work due to the urgency of the crisis, one of the leading protesters has said.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Youth climate activists say adults at COP26 are failing to protect them

Happy Friday! We hope you enjoyed the first week of our coverage of COP26, the United Nations climate conference here in Glasgow, Scotland. What did you think of the new section of The Climate 202 called “COP26 notebook," where we dish on the latest celebrity sightings and other tidbits from the conference? Was it too gossipy, or have you always wanted to know who Leonardo DiCaprio is talking to about climate change? Feel free to send thoughts and feedback to maxine.joselow@washpost.com. But first:
ENVIRONMENT
WREG

Clean up your mess, youth tells leaders at climate talk

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say. “It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
AFP

Youth groups protest lack of action at climate summit

Thousands of youth descended on the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday to protest what they say is a dangerous lack of action by leaders at the COP26 climate summit. Campaigners say they expect up to 50,000 demonstrators in the Scottish city on Saturday as part of a global round of climate protests.
PROTESTS
TheConversationAU

COP26: it's half-time at the crucial Glasgow climate change summit – and here's the score

The first week of the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow are drawing to a close. While there’s still a way to go, progress so far gives some hope the Paris climate agreement struck six years ago is working. Major powers brought significant commitments to cut emissions this decade and pledged to shift toward net-zero emissions. New coalitions were also announced for decarbonising sectors of the global economy. These include phasing out coal-fired power, pledges to cut global methane emissions, ending deforestation and plans for net-zero emissions shipping. The two-week summit, known as COP26, is a critical test of global cooperation...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

A look at the state of play at the climate talks in Glasgow

As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.Laurent Fabius the former French foreign minister who helped forge the Paris climate accord, said the general atmosphere had improved since the talks began Oct. 31 and "most negotiators want an agreement.” But negotiators were still struggling late Saturday to put together a series of draft decisions for government ministers to finalize during the...
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

Business Insider

281K+
Followers
19K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy